PAWLET -- Daniel Banyai’s attempt to get a reconsideration of his Supreme Court decision against him two weeks ago has failed.
Attorney Cindy Hill of Middlebury, representing Banyai, filed a motion for reconsideration requesting reargument before the Vermont Supreme Court late Thursday night, which reached the court Friday morning.
Late Friday, Pawlet town attorney Merrill Bent said the court had already denied the motion.
In a short statement signed Friday by Chief Justice Paul Reiber, and Associate Justices Harold Eaton, Karen Carroll and John Dooley, the justices were blunt in their denial.
“Appellant’s motion for reargument fails to identify points of law or fact overlooked or misapprehended by the court,” the justices wrote. “The motion is therefore denied.”
The state Supreme Court, in a decision published Jan. 14, ruled that an Environmental Court’s ruling nearly a year ago would stand after Banyai challenged it on several fronts.
That ruling, by Judge Thomas Durkin, ordered Banyai to pay more than $46,600 in fines, shut down his tactical shooting facility, and deconstruct all improvements he had made without valid permits from the Town of Pawlet.
Banyai, in a published interview, claimed he had made $1.6 million in improvements to the 30-acre Slate Ridge land located at 541 Briar Hill Road, including at least two shooting ranges and multiple buildings including a dorm, classroom building, storage buildings and various shooting range structures.
Friday’s ruling shot down Hill’s effort to get the court to reconsider the case, claiming the justices had erred on several issues.
The motion argued that the court erred in determining when the permit challenge would be allowed. The motion said the justices wrote, “there should, in fairness come a time when the decisions of an administrative officer become final so that a person may proceed with assurance instead of peril.”
But, the argument is made that the court, instead, acted in a way that a “landowner’s permit is never truly final, but rather can always be collaterally attacked by later decisions.”
The argument references the fact that Banyai was originally given a permit, which was later determined to have been issued in error because the matter was under review.
The court, in its decision, said that Banyai “should have known that the June 2018 permit was either not valid or would not have covered the extent of uses of the property.”
The motion also argues that the courts order that Banyai be ordered to pay fines and tear down structures built “with a permit” is “jurisprudentially absurd.”
“The legislature clearly did not intend for landowners to be subjected to orders to pay fines and, worse, stop land uses and tear down structures that they had built under a prior lawfully issued ‘final’ land use permits,” the argument reads.
Finally the motion argues that the town has claimed only that the permit issued Banyai was not valid, not that structures exceeded what was allowed.
“There is no evidence whatsoever in the record demonstrating that the uses and structure on Mr. Banyai’s property exceed those allowable under the final June 2018 permit,” the motion argues.
Hill asked that the matter be “remanded back to the Environmental Division to determine what land uses and structure on the property, if any, are in excess of those lawfully within the scope of the final, valid June 2018 permit.”
In the end the motion failed, as the court ruled it reargued points that had already been part of the case.
Bent said the motion didn’t meet the requirements, according to the justices.
“The Motion for Reargument reiterated arguments previously made in the appeal, so it does not meet that standard,” Bent said.
Banyai has operated Slate Ridge since at least 2017 as a tactical shooting range to train people in gunfighting aimed at executive security and similar types of work.
Classes were advertised on Facebook and videos of classes featuring shooting at and from cars and various types of training were posted.
The frequent, rapid gunfire, sometimes late into the evening, from semi-automatic firearms bothered neighbors, as did the traffic. Concerns grew as Banyai became increasingly agitated with town officials and neighbors, feuding with them on social networks, causing one to get a protective order against Banyai after his Slate Ridge Facebook site posted a photo of a vehicle matching one of the family’s children’s cars, and vehicles with bullet holes in which the name of the family trucking business had been handwritten, and more.