BENNINGTON — Design and development plans for a new Heritage Family Credit Union branch at 200 North St. won Development Review Board approval Tuesday.
The unanimous board vote followed a presentation by Jeffrey Goldstone of Goldstone Architecture and Nicole Kesselring of Enman Kesselring Consulting Engineers, who described the three-story structure proposed at the site of a former auto dealership.
Kesselring said the new brick-clad structure would occupy about “half, maybe 60 percent” as much space as the existing building on the .9-acre parcel at the corner of North Street (Route 7) and River Street.
The current building will be razed.
She said the impervious surfaces of the lot will be reduced by .5 acres, allowing for lawn and tree or other plantings around the building. In addition, a catch basin on the west side of the lot would further reduce the chance of stormwater runoff from the site.
Goldstone noted that the third floor of the building will include business office rental space and, possibly in the future, an apartment unit.
DRIVE-THRU
The branch office, which will face North Street, will have a drive-thru with service window located at the rear, or west side of the building.
Traffic through the site would enter on North Street and exit onto River Street.
Ken Sigsbury, of River Street, said he has some concern about traffic and parking on his street during busy periods at the nearby Dutchman’s Tavern on Depot Street.
He said that on some days from around noon until the tavern closes, vehicles commonly are parked on both sides of River Street “right up to the stop sign.”
Town Planning Director Daniel Monks said parking restrictions could be considered if parking issues are exacerbated after the Heritage branch and drive-thru are in operation.
Goldstone said the goal is to have a construction groundbreaking ceremony before the end of 2023.
ALL ELECTRIC
Goldstone said the plan calls for all-electric heating for the building, including heat pumps.
The front entrance will have primarily a glass surface with framing, he said, and there will be an elevator reaching to all three floors.
The property owner is Thomas Rubio of Stony Brook, N.Y.
The new branch will replace the current Heritage Bennington office at 206 Pleasant St.
Stephens Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Bennington most recently occupied the current dealership building on North Street, moving in 2019 to a newly constructed building near Monument Plaza.