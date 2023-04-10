BENNINGTON – For the past three months, signs greeting visitors to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington have made plain that verbal and physical abuse of healthcare workers will not be tolerated.
Despite that policy and numerous other steps to protect employees and secure the hospital campus – at SVMC and healthcare facilities across the state – violent and threatening behavior directed at doctors, nurses and staff has continued.
“Despite these steps, in the past year, 61 percent of our clinical staff have reported physically aggressive behavior towards them,” SVMC President Tom Dee told the state Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year. “In 2022, we had 183 workplace violence events (that were reported) and we are on track to go beyond that number this year.”
"We cannot serve our mission if our workforce is under siege,” he said.
WORSENING TREND
That experience -- shared by hospitals and healthcare workers throughout Vermont -- was a significant driver in a bill passed by the Senate last month and now before a House committee.
The bill, S.36, co-sponsored by Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, would make it easier for police to cite or arrest persons verbally or physically assaulting others at healthcare facilities across Vermont.
The rising incidence of threats and violence in hospitals is a trend that precedes the pandemic, according to Dee. In fact, the hospital had contracted with Bennington Police to provide additional security in the emergency room before the pandemic began, he said.
"It's very, very serious," Dee said Monday. "I have been in the field for 40 years and I have never seen anything like this," he said. "It's something that has our full attention."
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette confirmed that the department has seen calls to the hospital increase. He said the BPD is working closely with the hospital to address the issue, and hopes the proposed change in the law allows officers to make arrests rather than issue citations for misdemeanor "simple assaults" not meeting the legal definition of a felony.
Sears said he filed the bill, with Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden, as co-sponsor, following a meeting with Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette, Sen. Brian Campion, and SVMC officials and healthcare workers. Those included nurses who have experienced verbal and physical assaults, racial slurs and targeted harassment.
Hospital public information officer Ray Smith said the hospital's nursing staff "really led the agenda" during that meeting, and that their first-hand accounts made a strong impact on Sears and Campion.
“Their testimony was compelling and told me we needed to do something,” Sears said. “During the pandemic these folks were heroes. Now in many cases what’s happening to them, particularly in the emergency room, is just unacceptable.”
In that meeting, and in subsequent hearings on the bill before the Senate Judiciary Committee, healthcare workers from across the state told stories of being verbally threatened with sexual and racial slurs, assaulted with bodily fluids including blood, and physical violence.
Dee told the committee the hospital increased its security presence by hiring a third-party security firm and contracting with Bennington Police and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department at a cost of $400,000. It also installed 75 additional security cameras throughout the hospital campus.
Risk avoidance and workplace safety training was provided, a workplace violence taskforce was formed, lockdown and panic buttons were installed, and response teams were created to deal with problematic patients and visitors, Dee said.
Despite those improvements and a "zero tolerance" policy made plain by signage on campus, a problem that has been growing for years will not be solved overnight, Dee said.
"We have taken many steps and made many investments. But we're not kidding ourselves. It doesn't change overnight," he said. "It really takes a multifaceted approach between training the staff and educating them, working with police and law enforcement agencies, and having a strong communications plan."
The investments will continue, and the design of the hospital's new emergency room has safety and security in mind, Dee said. "It's going to take time -- it's in the fabric of the culture."
Addressing the problem is a priority "from the board [of trustees] on down," he added. And Bennington Police have been a "key partner" from the start as the hospital trains its employees in workplace safety, he said.
PROPOSED CHANGES
As passed by the Senate last month, the bill adds three circumstances in which an officer may cite or arrest a person without a warrant:
• Misdemeanor assault against a health care worker in a health care facility.
• Criminal threatening against a health care worker in a health care facility.
• Disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting or in violence or threats that interfere with providing healthcare services.
The bill also adds a penalty of two years in jail and/or $2,000 fine for violating the criminal threatening statute “with the intent to terrify or intimidate a health care worker because of the worker’s previous action or inaction taken in the provision of health care services.”
The bill would also require healthcare facilities to tell law enforcement whether a patient is medically cleared to be removed from the facility and “disclose any other information that will be necessary for purposes of safely taking custody of the patient.”
“Right now you can get off without an infraction or a small fine. We think it’s important to protect health care workers because it’s impacting them,” SVMC spokesman Ray Smith said. “It’s becoming a challenge to attract and retain individuals because of this issue – not just in Bennington but across the state and across the nation.”
Doucette said the change is "absolutely necessary, in my opinion."
"When you have a nurse trying to treat someone for an opioid overdose and that person becomes less than cooperative and punches the nurse in the face, breaks her glasses and knocks her to the ground, that's a real problem," he said. "That should not be tolerated. That should not be just an appearance ticket."
First responders already have special protection against assault in Vermont law, and as far as Doucette is concerned, hospital personnel deserve the same consideration.
"We in Bennington are not going to tolerate healthcare workers being assaulted," he added.
While the House Judiciary Committee has heard testimony in favor of the bill, it has also heard some pushback from mental health and disability advocates warning of unintended consequences.
In testimony last month, Lindsey Owen of Disability Rights Vermont raised concerns that the bill is “highly likely” to result in more people with mental health conditions being arrested and jailed, and deter such people from seeking treatment out of fear.
“To be frank, this legislation falls short because it is not preventative of assaults against either patients or health care workers,” Owen said. “Nothing here increases staffing for hospitals, provides staff with de-escalation training, or adopts best practices for providing care to individuals in crisis. It will not prevent healthcare workers from being assaulted or threatened."
In written testimony, state Rep. Anne B. Donohue, R-Washington 1, a longtime mental heath advocate, called for a solution that allows law enforcement to intervene "without inappropriately criminalizing behavior when it has a broader context of causation related to the patient’s medical condition.
“An affirmative defense should be created for patients who are cited, but can show their actions were directly tied to their emergency medical situation or condition,” she added.
Sears isn't convinced by those arguments. He noted that hospitals have people trained to work with people experiencing mental illness -- and that statistically, people with mental illness are far less likely to commit violent crimes.
“The problem is real and needs to be dealt with,” Sears said. “If we can help in the Legislature in any way, we should be doing it.”