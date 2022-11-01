MOUNT TABOR — A local School Board member’s bid to intervene in a lawsuit settlement that would allow public funding of religious schools in Vermont has been turned down by a U.S. District Court judge.
But the settlement has taken a different shape in two separate orders issued by U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss — potentially removing the threat that Ogden and other school board members could be forced to violate their oath to uphold the Vermont Constitution by approving public tuition funding for religious schools.
The plaintiffs and defendants have 30 days to respond to the orders, which were signed on Oct. 27.
The lawsuit filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, in Carson v. Makin, struck down a Maine law prohibiting school choice tuition payments to religious schools.
The plaintiffs sued several Burlington-area school districts and Secretary of Education Daniel French, claiming their refusal to pay public tuition to Rice Memorial High School violated their First and 14th Amendment rights. They also sought to have the "compelled support" clause in Article 3 of the state Constitution, which prevents public funding of established religion, struck down.
The families have been represented by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group that has called for recriminalizing same-sex relationships. The same group recently sued the Orange Southwest School District, alleging that administrators violated the rights of a father and student whom school officials said bullied a transgendered girl on the Randolph Union High School volleyball team.
Only affects 3 districts involved
In the judge's orders — one of the five school districts sued in the case — Reiss said the proposed settlement would be limited to the three school districts and two supervisory unions that signed it. She also discarded proposed language that would have forced schools across the state to ignore the “compelled support” clause in the Vermont Constitution, regarding funding of religious schools.
On Oct. 25, Herbert Ogden, a member of the Taconic & Green Regional School District Board, sought to intervene in the case. He said the proposed settlement could force him to violate his oath of office to uphold the state Constitution by paying public tuition dollars to religious schools.
On Monday, the court informed Ogden that his motion had been denied “without prejudice” — meaning he could file it again if circumstances changed.
“The court has addressed the majority of the concerns raised in the motion to intervene in its modified stipulated judgments,” the court said an email accompanying the order.
In an email, Ogden noted that despite changes in wording, Reiss “made no decision on constitutionality. We still have no court decision on whether the adequate safeguards violate the U.S. Constitution.”
In the stipulated agreement between the plaintiffs and French, the plaintiffs proposed that French be prohibited from advising, directing or providing guidance to schools, approved independence schools or the public regarding the “adequate safeguards” required by precedent to keep public dollars from supporting religious education.
Reiss denied that request, but said the court will “enforce the parties' stipulation that … French refrain from such activities.”
In September, French advised superintendents that they should pay tuition for religious schools the same way they pay tuition for independent schools.
French, through a spokesperson, declined comment, as did Attorney General Susanne Young.
Reiss also declined to allow a permanent injunction invalidating the compelled support clause, saying it was not warranted for two reasons: That the defendants had not advocated for “adequate safeguards” preventing public funding of religious schools, and that the federal courts “may enjoin a state or local public official in the performance of his or her duties only in rare circumstances.”
The defendants in the case — the South Hero, Champlain Islands Unified and Georgia school districts, and the Franklin West and Grand Island supervisory unions — have signed the case. So have plaintiffs including families who initiated the action, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Burlington, which operates Rice Memorial High School.
In an email, Peter Teachout, a professor at Vermont Law School, said Reiss’ orders are significant “because it means the settlement agreement and the stipulated judgment do not bind any other state or local school district officials” or the Vermont Legislature.
“Judge Reiss is basically saying to Secretary French and the local school districts actually involved in the suit, ‘You agreed to it, so I have to let that go, but I cannot, and will not, extend the operation of the settlement and the stipulated judgment beyond the parties who actually signed it,’” Teachout said.
Teachout also said he shared Ogden’s view that the restrictions approved by the court are only enforceable as long as the state continues its system of school choice — in which families in districts where there is not a school operating at a given grade level may send their children to an approved school.
“If the state adopts an alternative approach — for example … authorizing sending districts to 'designate public schools' — the stipulation would not necessarily have any continued relevance or effect,” Teachout said. “Why is this significant? Because it means the state may have alternatives available that would comply with both the Supreme Court's ruling in the Maine case and the compelled support clause of the Vermont Constitution.”