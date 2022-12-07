MANCHESTER — What does Manchester need from its next full-time town manager? Quite a bit, according to the finalized job description approved by the Select Board on Tuesday night.
Once the job is advertised through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the Select Board will oversee the selection process, Board Chair Ivan Beattie said.
“It sounds like we’re asking for a superhuman to fill this position,” Beattie said of the description, which runs two full pages and part of a third. But there’s a reason for that, he explained: “It has to be fairly precise and clearly define our expectations.”
Beattie said the description was based on the town’s most recent search for a manager, when it hired John O’Keefe in 2006. He updated it with help from board members Greg Cutler and Heidi Chamberlain, and Steve Jeffrey of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
“Ensure the efficient and effective delivery of town services under broad policy guidance from the Select Board” is listed first in the description. But there’s a lot more. It also includes:
• Manage 10 departments, including a full-time police department.
• Communicate and collaborate with crucial taxpayer-funded non-profits.
• Develop and manage the town budget.
• Coordinate emergency management and disaster communication with police, fire and rescue.
• Serve as the town road commissioner and delinquent tax collector.
Also required: Thorough knowledge of government administration; a valid drivers license, the ability to accept constructive criticism, and “genuine enthusiasm for serving the town.”
Asked how much the position will pay, Beattie said he’s proposing a scale between $95,000 and $125,000, depending on experience. That’s in keeping with what comparable-sized towns in Vermont are paying, he said.
While other towns hiring new managers have conducted final rounds of interviews in public, Beattie said he’s not of a mind to follow that trend. “I don’t know if applicants will be willing to enter a public interview process when they’re employed elsewhere,” he said.
The full description will be posted on the town website, Beattie said.
O’Keefe served until September of this year, when he left to become assistant athletic director for budget and finance at Williams College. Leslie Perra has been serving as interim town manager since O'Keefe's departure.
The town will also be hiring a zoning administrator in the wake of former planning and zoning director Janet Hurley's departure for the Bennington County Regional Commission. It's yet to be determined if the town will also hire a separate full-time planning director, as a majority of Planning Commission members have requested.