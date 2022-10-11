MANCHESTER – When you think of Main Street through Manchester Village, you think of resort hotels, history, feeding the fish at the Orvis flagship store, and maybe sitting down for a nice meal.
What about helicopters?
The recent appearances of a rotor-powered aircraft at the field between the Orvis flagship store and the Orvis outlet — according to area residents, several takeoffs and landings in recent few weeks — has gotten the attention of Manchester Village’s zoning administrator as to whether that's an approved use of the property.
Where exactly can you legally land a helicopter? For more clarification, Manchester Village Zoning Administrative Officer Curan VanDerWielen said he reached out to both Orvis, whose property was used for the landing zone, and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
What VanDerWielen learned from VTrans is that if helicopter flights are for private use, the aircraft can be landed where permission has been granted and the flight plan follows FAA regulations. But if it’s a commercial flight – such as one where tickets are sold – “it might qualify for different consideration,” VanDerWielen said.
VanDerWielen said he expected to clarify matters in a meeting with Orvis scheduled for Wednesday. Orvis spokesman Tucker Kimball reserved comment Tuesday for later, saying he would look into the matter.
According to a Federal Aviation Administration online database, the aircraft’s N-number – every plane and helicopter has one – indicates it belongs to New York Helicopter Group LLC, located at the Linden Airport in Linden, N.J.
Calls and emails to businesses that appeared to be connected to that listing were not returned by press time.
But an Internet search of helicopter charter services flying to Vermont revealed a seemingly recent vacation package in which travelers could leave from Manhattan and fly directly to the Equinox, at prices starting at $20,000.
“Swap the urban bustle of New York City for the peaceful scenery of Vermont on this day trip,” the website says. “Save yourself the 4-hour drive and lift off from Manhattan by private helicopter, touching down directly at The Equinox, an exclusive golf resort in Manchester. Enjoy 4-5 hours of free time with a round of golf, test your off-road driving skills or go fly-fishing on a pristine lake before your return to Manhattan and quick skyline tour before landing.”
It wasn’t clear if that package is connected to the recent landings off Main Street. An email to the Equinox seeking comment was not returned by press time Tuesday.