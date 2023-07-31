Silas is one of the 13 horses removed in the July 19 seizure at Friesans of Majesty in Townshend. Despite appearances to the contrary, he is 2 years old. Since arriving at his foster home, he has had numerous baths, which he loves, discovered the pleasure of green grass, and made new friends with many other species. He is now fever-free, but still has a long road ahead to gain the weight and strength of a typical 2-year-old.