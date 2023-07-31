DORSET — Thirteen malnourished horses are now in the care of a horse rescue organization after they were seized by game wardens from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
"It was heartbreaking," said Jen Straub, the founder and president of Dorset Equine Rescue. "We didn't really know what we were walking into. When we drove in, we were definitely surprised that it was worse than we thought."
In the beginning of July, game wardens reached out to Straub and asked if her organization would assist in identifying any horses at Friesians of Majesty in Townshend that needed extraordinary care. Game wardens told her they had received a number of complaints that horses at the breeding facility were in a bad way.
On July 19, with four staff members, eight volunteers and more than a half-dozen game wardens, Straub went to the horse farm on Maggie Ladd Road.
"It was very disheartening to see horses that looked like they were first year but actually were second year," she said. "We were shocked."
Straub said they spent more than 14 hours evaluating more than 100 horses at the farm, seizing 13 of them for immediate care, the majority of them foals or yearlings as well as three aged mares.
"Thirteen out of 100-plus horses may not seem like many," wrote Straub on the Dorset Equine Rescue Facebook page, "but when faced with such a huge number of animals we were forced to make the decision to pull only the very sickest and malnourished."
The horses Dorset Equine Rescue is caring for include Stemma, an emaciated 15-year-old thoroughbred/quarter horse with dermatophilosis, badly neglected teeth, excessively long hooves in need of trimming with scarring on her hind legs. Silas, a 2-year-old, also had dermatophilosis and was diagnosed with a fever. One-year-old Ulysses, the sickest of the group, was sent directly to a Southern Vermont equine hospital for treatment of malnourishment, dehydration, fever, diarrhea and colic. And Mona, a 3-year-old mare, is now in a foster home, coming to the rescue underweight with poor skin and coat condition.
"This level of intensive care is not cheap," wrote Straub. "Positive outcomes for a young horse like Ulysses are heavily dependent on our ability to raise the necessary funds to literally get him back on his feet."
Straub told the Reformer adoption fees don't cover the cost of care for animals such as the 13 rescued from Friesians of Majesty. Dorset Equine Rescue is dependent on donations and whatever grants it can receive.
"Dorset Equine Rescue does not receive any state or federal funding, and we are not able to do the job alone," she said. "We need support now more than ever to help cover the medical and living expenses for the horses from this seizure. While we are campaigning for changes in the way that government funds animal investigations long-term, at this time we are reliant on generosity in order to continue to help horses in crisis, and hope folks will consider a donation."
Straub said adoptions are normally made within a three-hour radius of Dorset and families have to sign a contract that guarantees they will lovingly care for the horses.
"We've been doing this for 11 years," she said. "A lot of people adopt horses and they adopt them for lots of different reasons. Some people are looking for a nice trail horse. Some people are looking for a show horse. Some people just have a couple of elderly horses that were their beloved pets and maybe one passed away. So they're looking for an older unrideable horse to replace the one that passed to be a companion you know for their pets. Some people have one lonely horse and they're looking for just another."
Adoption fees range between $500 and $2,000, said Straub.
What will happen with the rest of the horses in Townshend is not yet known.
Dorset Equine Rescue also sponsors the Vermont Hay Bank, which provides Vermont horse owners with temporary hay assistance to help them get through a crisis. All applications are confidential. For more information, visit www.dorsetequinerescue.org.
To donate, visit dorsetequinerescue.networkforgood.com. Checks can also be sent to Dorset Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 92, East Dorset, VT 05253.