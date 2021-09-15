BENNINGTON — At the request of the attorney representing Christopher Main, a weight of evidence hearing on charges related to the death of a Bennington woman from a drug overdose was continued Wednesday until mid-October.
Christopher Montgomery, representing Main, asked for the continuance, saying he had just been assigned as defense attorney. He said the weight of evidence in the case will be contested.
Montgomery said he needed more time to meet with Main and with witnesses in the case, and that that would take “at least 30 days.”
The charges Main faces carry the possibility of up to life in prison if he is convicted.
Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett, representing the state, said the office has no problem with the delay.
Judge Cortland Corsones approved the continuance, saying a new date will be set and posted on the court schedule.
Main, 58, is being held in Marble Valley Correctional Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and has denied charges related to a heroin overdose death. His appearance at Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division Wednesday was via video from Marble Valley.
Main is charged with dispensing heroin — death resulting; heroin-trafficking; and cocaine possession.
In addition, he faces a possible penalty of up to and including life in prison, because he is being charged as a habitual offender, having in the past been convicted of three felonies.
Main is alleged to have sold drugs that led to the overdose death of Amel Allen, 22, of Beaudoin Lane.