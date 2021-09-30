ARLINGTON — The Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington was one of 11 Vermont Community Health Centers to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.
BVHC, located on Church Street in Arlington, received nearly $400,000 in funding. In Windham County, Springfield Medical Care System, received more than $800,000 in ARPA funding.
The funding, totaling more than $6.9 million just for Vermont, was announced by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Its goal is to support major health care construction and renovation projects, including COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination infrastructure projects. These awards are particularly important because, while federal funding for health center construction and renovation is typically extremely limited, it is critically necessary to ensuring community health center facilities can keep pace with the needs of patients and demand for services.
“I am proud that, here in Vermont, we have the highest per-capita use of community health centers in the country. Today, over 171,000 Vermonters rely on health centers for their care because they know they will get high quality health care regardless of their ability to pay. Our health centers are doing incredible work, and it’s no exaggeration to say that this construction and renovation funding will help Vermont’s health centers continue to provide quality care, respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare for future public health crises," Sanders said in a statement.
Federally qualified health centers offer primary, mental and dental care, as well as substance use disorder treatment and affordable prescription drugs, serving nearly one-in-three Vermonters each year. Vermont’s health centers will use this federal funding to construct new facilities, renovate and expand existing facilities, and purchase equipment — including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines — to enhance the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health challenges.
For a map of the award recipients, visit bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/arp-capital-improvements/fy21-awards.