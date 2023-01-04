NORTH BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start program in the West Building in North Bennington, closed since a late-night fire on Dec. 21 damaged three classrooms, plans to start moving children back into programs at alternative locations starting Monday.
Assistant Director Beth Wallace said Wednesday that about 49 kids were displaced from Head Start after the fire. She said about half of those children will be returning to the program at other locations next week, including about 17 in a space on the existing campus, and others in the Spring Center’s Great Room in downtown Bennington or absorbed into other classes.
The hope is to reopen the existing classrooms in the West Building — which provides full-day preschool and Head Start programs for children in Bennington County — by June.
“We are very lucky to be a large program with other locations and spaces to accommodate the children and staff displaced by the West fire,” she said in a statement. The center is working with the local Child Care Licensor to open temporary classrooms at their Park and Spring locations. And Bennington Recreation Center-Berkshire YMCA has offered a half-day program to students and families for the first two weeks of January, while new classroom locations are established.
Wallace said Wednesday that offers of help, including the donation of tables and chairs, have been coming in from partners throughout the county.
“We are so grateful to our community,” she said. “It’s been so affirming and shows how tightknit our community is. ... I think we're in a good place."
Although she has not spoken to the children, Wallace and others have been in touch with parents. She said the program has hired a mental health consultant to help create the narrative for talking to the kids about the fire and their daytime displacement when they return, recognizing “a fire can sound like a scary thing.”
It will help, she said, that many are staying together in groups in the new locations, providing some consistency.
“The timing (of the fire) was a blessing and a curse,” Wallace said. The program planned to close for the holidays and many parents already had alternative day care lined up for the coming weeks.
Wallace praised firefighters and emergency responders who came from seven districts that night after the blaze was reported.
Ed Harrington, chief of the North Bennington Fire Department, said on Dec. 22 that the fire started sometime before 8:30 p.m. the night before; a cleaning crew member called the Bennington Police Department about the fire, which started in a back room of the facility.
Harrington said it took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock the fire down, and that most of the damage was isolated to one room. Departments responding included North Bennington, Bennington Rural, Bennington Village, Shaftsbury, North Hoosick (N.Y.), Arlington and White Creek (N.Y.) Fire departments. No injuries were reported.