ROCKINGHAM — The Vermont State Police is continuing its investigation into an assault on a construction worker on I-91 earlier this week, after determining Friday that the initial suspect didn’t do it.
The incident occurred Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 91 southbound. Police said an individual struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project on the interstate.
Ryan Avery, 45, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the State Police. However, on Friday, State Police said Avery has been cleared of involvement after investigators were able to determine conclusively that he was at another location when the incident occurred. In addition, the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office has dismissed a separate charge of simple assault against Avery that related to his actions while in custody at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster early Thursday morning.
The state police is continuing to investigate the reported assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.