BELLOWS FALLS — A section of The Square in front of the Bellows Falls Post Office was closed to allow crews to clean up a hydraulic oil spill Wednesday afternoon.
About seven gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled when a vehicle from Steve's Equipment Repair of Westmoreland, N.H., rounded the corner and lost two five-gallon containers of the liquid, according to Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis.
None of the contaminated liquid made it into either the Bellows Falls Canal, which is immediately next to the spill, nor any storm drains, according to Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis.
The Rockingham Highway Department brought sand to the scene. Earlier, people from NAPA Auto Sales, where the hydraulic oil had just been purchased, responded and spread Speedy-Dri on the scene, McGinnis said.
The absorbent material was swept up and put into containers, and was later taken to the town's highway garage in Rockingham, McGinnis said.
He said he had notified the state hazardous materials people, and was waiting for a response on what to do with the contaminated material.
He said he expected that the insurance company for Steve's Equipment Repair would pay for the clean up.
Bemis, the police chief, said that Edward Hatch, 64, of Alstead, N.H., was the driver of the truck. He had just picked up two pallets of the oil jugs at NAPA, which is a short distance away. Bemis said Hatch came around the corner and two jugs of the oil came loose and fell on the roadway.
McGinnis said one jug contained five gallons of the hydraulic oil, and another jug lost about two additional gallons of the oil.
Reporter Susan Smallheer contributed to this report.