BENNINGTON — A permanent storage and handling facility for hazardous household waste is expected to be operation by next spring at the Bennington transfer station.
Scott Grimm-Lyon, program manager for the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance, said a $69,190 grant award through the state Agency of Natural Resources allowed the alliance to seek bids for what will be a prefabricated unit to store household hazardous waste.
The overall estimated cost of the long-sought permanent facility is $116,000, with the member towns to cover about 40 percent of the total.
The alliance, which has 13 community members, has annually held a few hazardous waste collection events around the county, a format that Grimm-Lyon said is more expensive than having a permanent collection location.
“We, in town government, have long thought a permanent facility will be more effective in removing these toxins from our environment,” said Town Manager Stuart Hurd. “The fact that we will host this at our facility for the entire county shows our willingness to cooperate with our neighbors to reach a sustainable goal. The state’s grant truly helps move the Alliance to a successful conclusion.”
BIDS CONSIDERED
After initially asking for requests for proposals to create a waste facility, Grimm-Lyon said the alliance decided ordering a prefabricated unit from a firm specializing in building them would be the best way to proceed. He said bids were subsequently received from three companies, all located in other states, and he is now discussing some follow-up questions with those firms.
Grimm-Lyon said he expects to make a recommendation on a vendor for the project during a June 1 meeting of the alliance town representatives.
For the rest of this year, one-day hazardous waste drop-off events are planned in Readsboro in July and in Dorset in December. One was held earlier this month in Bennington.
“I am really happy that Bennington will have a household hazardous waste facility,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins. “The more convenient we can make disposal, the more likely we will see appropriate disposal and a reduction in risk to children, pets and unsuspecting adults. While I appreciate that many people carefully store hazardous materials in basements and garages waiting for hazardous waste days to roll around, this will likely increase the amounts of materials collected and reduce improper disposal in regular garbage.”
NOT TRASH
Among the household hazardous waste collected, which should not be placed in with normal household trash, are drain cleaner, floor cleaner, oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, rug and upholstery cleaners, furniture or metal polish, bleach, ammonia, disinfectants, air fresheners, photography chemicals, chemistry sets, moth balls, naphtha, camphor, nail polish remover, perfume, alcohol, and appliances with Freon.
Also, gasoline, kerosene, antifreeze, wiper fluid, brake or transmission fluid, engine degreaser, carburetor cleaner, radiator flusher, car wax/polish, driveway sealant; oil-based paint, stains, varnishes, linseed oil, fillers, putty, adhesives, resins, solvents, rust treatments, acids, hydrogen peroxide, roofing tar, tar remover, creosote; pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, other poisons, chemical fertilizers, pool chemicals, septic system additives, animal repellants, no-pest strips, and flea control products.
PREFAB UNIT
Construction of the prefabricated facility and its delivery by truck to the Houghton Lane site is expected to take 12 to 20 weeks, Grimm-Lyon said, meaning the facility should arrive by October.
A spring opening is expected, he said, after Grimm-Lyon and a couple of town employees receive training in safety and other issues involved in storing hazardous waste materials until they can be picked up for transfer to a disposal facility.
Having a permanently available facility in the county is expected to save on the significant cost of hiring a specialized firm to set up one-day events three or more times a year at different locations, he said, adding that that was the case when a permanent facility was established in Brattleboro.
The alliance could also opt to hold on-site collection events at other county locations, he said, if it appears collections are falling off from some towns in the county, possibly because of the distance to the Bennington site.