POWNAL — The site of a well-known Pownal gravel business that dates to the 1950s has been sold to an abutting property owner.
The 110-acre Hart Gravel Bank property off Route 7, opposite the south entrance of the former Green Mountain Race Track, was sold earlier this month and recorded Monday with the town clerk’s office.
Brigitte Vosse, of Brookman Road in Pownal, purchased the property for $400,000.
The new owner, who reportedly has raised concerns about the gravel operation and the site, which includes steep gravel banks without vegetation, could not be reached Monday for comment.
The business was established during the early 1950s by the Hart family of Williamstown, Mass. The seller was listed as Hart Gravel Bank LLC.
According to a real estate ad for the property, the site had a current Act 250 permit allowing extraction of 200,000 cubic yards of material annually, or 1.53 tons of gravel.
The property has approximately 2,000 feet of frontage on Route 7, just north the Williamstown town line.