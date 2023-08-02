BENNINGTON – The owners of Bennington Square Shopping Center have received a building permit to renovate a vacant store building to accommodate a Harbor Freight Tools store.
The permit, granted late last month by the town, is for an estimated $220,000 in renovations to the building, with construction to begin on Aug. 12 and end by Sept. 26.
OSJ of Bennington Vermont, LLC, is an entity associated with the shopping center’s owner, the Ocean State Job Lot store chain. The Rhode Island-based Ocean State, which purchased the center off Kocher Drive in 2020, received the Harbor Freight building permit on July 28.
According to the permit paperwork, it appears a total of 15,000 square feet of space in a 55,552-square-foot building that formerly housed a Kmart store, would be renovated for a Harbor Freight Tools outlet.
Ocean State officials could not be reached for more information.
A Marshalls store also has been expected to open in the center, after the chain received a sign permit in January.
It was expected the department store would be located in the former Kmart site but that was not confirmed, and no further permits have been applied for related to a Marshalls store.
And it has been rumored that a new tenant was coming to the former Burger King restaurant location in the center, which closed in 2020, but no permit applications have been received by the town.
A new Burger King currently is under construction in the Monument Plaza off Northside Drive.
Ocean State Job Lot previously located one of its own stores in a 38,970-square-foot former Penney’s location at the center in 2021, becoming an anchor tenant along with Staples, Label Shopper and an M&T Bank branch.
Kmart closed its store here in 2018, after operating at the location since 1979.
Other stores in Bennington Square have also closed, leaving available space in the 24-acre, 150,000-square-foot center.