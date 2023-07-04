BENNINGTON — Patriotism and community were on full display at this year’s annual Bennington Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday. People gathered at the Bennington Battle Monument to listen to the preamble of the Declaration of Independence being read aloud, paraded in costume in the streets, and rang an iconic bell of freedom at Town Hall.
Rain dotted the early afternoon celebrations at the Bennington Battle Monument for the annual Declaration of Independence reading, as reenactors dressed in traditional colonial attire waved to the crowd and answered questions from locals and tourists. The crowd then toured the grounds where in 1777 the Green Mountain Boys stored arms used in the Battle of Bennington at nearby Walloomsac, New York, which turned the tide in the Revolutionary War.
Festivities then headed downtown as classic cars with patriotic flags and smiling faces weaved their way toward Town Hall, where special guests — including many veterans and community members —sang God Bless America and took turns ringing the original bell that adorned the USS Bennington aircraft carrier during World War II.
“This is always really important to me,” said Jeremy Argetta, from North Adams, Mass., who visits Bennington with his family several times a year, especially on the Fourth of July. “This means freedom and all those sacrifices made in the name of freedom. I love being here.”
The evening was scheduled to end with a community party at Willow Park and the traditional fireworks extravaganza after sunset, a fitting ending for the small Vermont town at the center of the Revolution for what would become the United States of America.