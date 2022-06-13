BENNINGTON — P.J. Hyde sent a generous thank-you gift to veterans for Flag Day — a handmade, carefully planed and crafted pine table that now sits on a patio at the Vermont Veterans' Home on Bennington’s North Street.
“It was in my shop, and I thought about selling it,” said the Hoosick Falls plumber, who hopes to become a woodworker when he retires. “Somebody came up with the idea that the veterans would like it. That would be a good home for it. I just think it’s a better thing to go to the people who served us.”
Hyde reached out to his niece, Aisling Taft, who works at the Veterans' Home, and she helped arrange delivery.
“He let me know when the table was completed, and he wanted to donate it to the veterans for a thank-you,” she said. Taft said it’s unusual for someone to donate such a gift to the home, adding, “It was a nice surprise and something the vets really appreciate.”
Taft said the table is set up on a patio of one of the units. It’s in view of the rooms of some vets who are not mobile enough to sit there, but enjoy watching others enjoying the spot.
“It’s a nice thing for them to see,” Taft said. “A lot of our guys like to be outside as much as possible. And when families come to visit and have a meal, they are able to eat outside.”
The top of the table was painted to reflect an American flag. Taft said the goal was to get the table installed and available by Flag Day, June 14. And they did.’
“It’s a day commemorating patriotism, and our veterans are a huge part of that,” she said.
Hyde echoed his niece’s comments.
“It’s just why I did it,” he said.
National Flag Day commemorates the date of June 14, 1777, when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. Observance of Flag Day was made official by then-President Woodrow Wilson in 1949.
On June 10, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation acknowledging Flag Day and Flag Week.
"From the Revolutionary War to the modern age, American service members have fought bravely under the symbol of our flag, and those who give the last full measure of devotion are wrapped in its broad stripes and bright stars as they are laid to rest. We honor those who serve our country in uniform and pay homage to those who have made that ultimate sacrifice," the proclamation reads.