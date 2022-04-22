A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 7:16 pm
Lake Paran Spring Break campers Evelynn Crawford and Brooklyn Renderer paddle out earlier this week with counselor Camille Kauffman.
Lake Paran Spring Break campers fish on the docks earlier this week while campers Evelynn Crawford and Brooklyn Renderer paddle out with counselor Camille Kauffman.
