Hannaford Supermarkets on Tuesday announced that it is recalling the 6.5-inch Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its in-store bakery due to mislabeling.
The cake, purchased between March 7, 2021 through March 16, 2021, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label. There have been no reports of illness or injuries.
It is recommended that customers with known or suspected milk allergies check their storage and freezer areas for this product. These items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund.
For more information, call your local Hannaford, or the company's consumer relations line at 800-213-9040.