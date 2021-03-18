BENNINGTON — A man has been sentenced to four months to four years in prison for breaking into a Peru store last summer and taking a bottle of hand sanitizer.
The man, Matthew Tyler, 22, pleaded guilty to burglary and unlawful mischief of $250 or less shortly before he was sentenced on Tuesday.
A resident of Claremont, N.H., Tyler admitted breaking into the J.J. Hapgood General Store on June 15 and trying to take the cash register. He didn’t succeed in removing the machine, but took off with a hand sanitizer.
The sanitizer cost $3-$5, state police earlier said. It’s unclear if he was motivated by sanitizer shortages that people nationwide experienced during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyler acknowledged entering the store building by removing a window, causing damage that amounted to less than $250. The Bennington Superior Court sentenced him to 80-90 days in jail for this offense, to be served at the same time as his burglary sentence.
His two other charges of aggravated vehicle operation without the owners’ consent and attempted petit larceny of $900 or less were dismissed under his plea agreement with the state.
Investigators earlier said Tyler went to J.J. Hapgood in a truck that had been stolen from a car dealership in Claremont, N.H. Springfield police found the vehicle abandoned by the roadside.
As of Thursday, Tyler continued to be detained at Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield. He has pending criminal cases in both Windsor and Windham counties, which are expected to be resolved under his existing plea agreement.