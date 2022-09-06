Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

HALIFAX — Local officials are frustrated by a lack of information on whether the West Halifax Post Office is going to stay open.

“We’ve been struggling with this Post Office deal for a long time here in Halifax,” Select Board Vice Chairman Pete Silverberg said in an interview Tuesday.

Around the fall of 2020, he recounted, the U.S. Postal Service put terms and conditions into a new contract that the landlord could not live with.

“My understanding,” Silverberg said, “is he needed to take responsibility for terrorist acts and stuff like that. That’s not tenable for a small business or individual guy.”

Silverberg said the negotiations fell apart and the town was notified the Post Office would be closed as of April 30, 2021. However, an 18-month extension of the contract starting May 1, 2021 allowed it to stay open.

Now, Silverberg worries about the contract ending in November.

“I haven’t been able to get any traction with the Post Office at all to figure out what they’re going to do,” he said. “I think they’re just going to kill the Post Office, they’re going to take it away from us. It’s unacceptable.”

Silverberg said he has talked with Postmaster Tyson Dix, who hasn’t been able to get any information either.

“I have not heard a thing,” Dix told the Reformer in an interview Tuesday. “I can’t get any answers or a response. I’m not sure what’s happening.”

Dix called the lack of communication on the issue “very frustrating.”

“We’re a small community,” he said. “I want to let the town know what’s going on but I can’t provide them with any information.”

Silverberg also has been in touch with U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and a Postal Service employee who deals with real estate. He feels like the town is running out of options.

If the Post Office does close, it is anticipated that Halifax residents would use the Jacksonville Post Office, where Dix also is postmaster.

“It’s a big deal for us,” Silverberg said. “Jacksonville is not that far from some parts of Halifax but it’s quite far away from other residents. We’re taxpaying Americans. They can’t take it away from us without us making a stink.”

Silverberg puts the issue on the agenda for Select Board meetings.

“We talk about it at every meeting,” he said. “There’s some concern. I think the concern will happen when people are told they don’t have a post office anymore. That’s when there’s going to be concern and it’s going to be late in the game.”

Steve Doherty, strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, said the Postal Service is “currently negotiating with the current landlord on a possible lease as well as looking at other options that may be available.”