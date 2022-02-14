BENNINGTON — In seeking reelection to the town Select Board, Tom Haley said he wants to remain closely involved in meeting the challenges facing Bennington.
He is one of five candidates running for three open board seats in the March 1 annual town election.
“I am a strong believer in community service,” Haley said. “I ran for the board initially because I believe that I have the skills necessary to be a successful and meaningful member.”
The town “is facing many challenges, just like virtually every other community in this country,” he said, citing “institutional racism (and sexism, and so many other -isms); a lack of affordable housing (indeed, we have a need of more housing across all economic spectrum); homelessness, and the drug epidemic just to name a few.”
Those problems “are going to take a multifaceted approach if we are going to make headway, and the town cannot do it alone,” Haley said. “We must work with our community partners to address these issues.”
He added, “Being a single member of a board of seven requires certain abilities if you want to succeed. You have to be able to work with people with diverse opinions to achieve anything. I was thankful that my previous experience serving on boards allowed me to hit the ground running.”
Addressing specific issues, he said, “Our efforts in community policing must be ongoing. We've made a lot of strides, but we still have work to do. Citizen involvement is critical in rebuilding the trust between the police and many members of our community.”
Haley said he supports “citizen oversight of the department by people who have been properly trained to do so,” adding that the state is formulating such training.
The candidate said he was “originally skeptical of having the [Berkshire Family] YMCA run our Recreation Center, but I have to say that I am beyond impressed with the work that they have done. The new programs they offer have been very well-received by those who take advantage of them, and more programs are in the pipeline. I am very happy to have been proven wrong in this case.”
The YMCA is working under a contract with the town to operate the Bennington Recreation Center and recreation programs at other sites in the community.
Haley termed the expected $3.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds coming to Bennington “a once-in-a-lifetime windfall. We have to be deliberate to make sure that we spend these funds on things that will benefit the entire community, and that we maximize them by ensuring that we use the funds to pay for things that we can't find money for elsewhere. ... I will look at these recommendations with an eye toward maximizing the benefits for the most people.”
He said he believes “a robust downtown is critical to our community. We've seen some great new businesses open, and more are set to do so soon. Our downtown must be a priority as it is often the first view of Bennington that visitors see, and first impressions mean a lot.”
Concerning a declaration of inclusion adopted by the Select Board, Haley hopes it will “become a tool toward expanding these efforts beyond police reform, and I encourage other organizations and businesses in town to adopt their own.”
Haley was born and raised in Bennington. He is a past chairman of both the town and county Democratic committees, and also serves as a justice of the peace.
He is a member of the board of directors of Rights and Democracy Vermont.
Haley was elected to the Select Board in March 2021 to fill a one-year vacancy created by the death of board member Bill Scully in 2020.
The other candidates this year for the three open seats on the Select Board are Tina Cook, Jeannie Jenkins, Peter Niles and Jeanne Conner.