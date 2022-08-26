BENNINGTON — The town has a new partner to create housing units as part of a major redevelopment of the former Bennington High School building on Main Street.
Hale Resources, LLC, was announced Friday to replace Shires Housing, which had withdrawn from the proposal to develop housing units in approximately 70 percent of the 100,000-square-foot former school, while the town would develop 30 percent of the historic structure.
The town portion of the facility would include a refurbished gymnasium, space for youth programming, a new town senior center and space for the Meals on Wheels program.
STAFFING ISSUES
“The town originally planned to work with Shires Housing on the Benn Hi redevelopment, but due to staffing shortages unrelated to Benn Hi, Shires could not take on the project,” a town media release states.
The nonprofit group had signed a memorandum of understanding in March to participate in the project, but Shires confirmed Sunday that it was withdrawing. The town now has signed a similar agreement with Hale Resources.
“We’re in a different place now than we were 10 years ago when I looked at housing in the Benn Hi building,” Jon Hale, owner of Hale Resources, said Friday. “Having the town redevelop the gym, auditorium and cafeteria makes sense because those areas aren’t suitable for housing, and the indoor recreation space can be used by the community.”
He added, “We also have access to federal funds for housing that weren’t available in the past, and now we have experience in managing these funds. We’ve learned a lot and we’re excited to bring this building back to life to help achieve our mission to provide sustainable quality housing to Southern Vermont.”
DUE DILIGENCE
It is anticipated that the town will provide an as-yet unspecified amount toward the project from the $3.9 million in American Recovery Act Program pandemic relief funding Bennington expects to receive.
Final project decisions by the Select Board are expected to follow an ongoing process of developing firm cost figures and schematic designs for presentation to the public and the board.
At this point, the town has a lease with an option to purchase the building from private developer Christopher Gilbert, of Red Hook, N.Y., and Dorset, who purchased the vacant structure at 650 Main St. in 2020 for $146,000.
The agreement with Gilbert includes the right of the town to “walk away” from the proposal within the first 18 months if the Select Board decides it is not economically feasible or for other reasons does not want to proceed.
VACANT A DECADE
Gilbert began to address stabilizing and restoring the building and has invested more than $800,000, according to the town release, resulting in large portions of the building being brought back into functional use.
The town rented a portion of the space from Gilbert for senior and youth programming during 2021. That agreement was modified in 2022 to be a lease-to-own agreement, which gave the town control of the property.
This status allowed the town and potential partners to perform due diligence necessary concerning redevelopment of the property.
Work performed to date includes “a study into environmental conditions regarding PCBs which has been completed with no contaminants found,” the release states. “On-going due diligence includes working with an architect and construction management firm to determine the amount of funds needed to complete the project, working with Senior Center and Meals on Wheels users to understand their needs and concerns, and working with an architect to program the space to meet those needs.”
REC CENTER GYM
Estimates completed more than three years ago on the cost of a new gymnasium as part of the Bennington Recreation Center on Gage Street “were in the $6 million to $7 million range,” the release states, adding, “Given inflation, this number would be much higher today. Current preliminary estimates for the cost to renovate the Benn Hi gym and surrounding rooms are between $2 million to $3 million.”
OCTOBER MEETING
The town plans to hold a special meeting in October to inform the public and the Select Board on the status of the project and present the initial due diligence work by town staff. If the town moves forward, it would involve the largest single use of the ARPA funds allocated to Bennington.
According to the release, the town’s criteria for the use of ARPA funds include the “transformational impact” of the money allocated.
“Restoring the historic Benn Hi building while also giving the community a long-desired gymnasium, 40 units of much-needed housing, a larger Senior Center, a larger Meals on Wheels location, and room for future growth, all at minimal cost to taxpayers, will have a major positive impact on the community of Bennington,” according to the release.
HALE RESOURCES
Hale Resources is a Bennington-based firm that completed an award-winning redevelopment of 219 Pleasant St. for housing units in 2021 and was the first for-profit housing developer to be awarded a Community Development Block Grant for the property.
The company has been active in many developments in Bennington and was the property manager at the former high school for more than 10 years.
Asked if the private firm would be eligible for grant and other funding that Shires Housing, as a nonprofit, has utilized on projects, town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said Friday, “Hale Resources, LLC, is eligible for the ARPA housing funding that is available through the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. These funds are different than the ARPA funds the town would be using on the community spaces at Benn Hi.”
She added, “The Hales have experience working with federal funds and the complexity of paperwork required because they received Community Block Grant funding from the Vermont Community Development Program for the redevelopment of 219 Pleasant Street [into multiple housing units]. They were able to complete that project at a lower cost per square foot than larger housing agencies and impressed the state with their efficiency, so their project costs at Benn Hi should be similar or lower than Shires costs would be.”