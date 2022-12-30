BENNINGTON — Residents of Gypsy Lane and Squaw Hill Road are opposing the idea of changing their street names because they might be considered insensitive or derogatory to some individuals or groups.
The town recently sent letters to residents of the two short streets seeking input, Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Thursday. She said the intent is to hold a public meeting to discuss the issues involved with potentially derogatory names.
Street names that might offend residents or visitors is “an important community conversation” to pursue, Jenkins said. “We will schedule the public hearing for this winter.”
The discussion of street names is indirectly related to the town’s participation in the statewide IDEAL Vermont (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership) program, which has the goal of assisting communities taking steps to promote diversity and inclusion.
“This was a separate initiative that was consistent with our town vision,” Jenkins said, referring to the adoption in 2020 of a town vision statement on equality and inclusion for everyone, which is read at the start of board meetings.
“Bennington was asked to take part in the IDEAL Vermont program because of the proactive measures we have already undertaken and our community’s interest in continuing to be more inclusive and welcoming,” she said.
LETTERS SENT
“Area residents have contacted us over the years about the two [street] names, and we started working on this last fall as a result,” Jenkins said Thursday. “The letter that the town sent provided information and asked residents for their input on alternative names. We have received at least one suggestion.”
She added, “There are no plans to look at other street names at this time.”
The proposal to consider alternative names was rejected, however, by residents of the streets, according to the feedback received by Town Manager Stuart Hurd.
“I did receive responses from everyone living on both roads,” Hurd said. “They are united in opposition to change at this time.”
In addition, a recent letter to the Banner from Dr. E. Scott Frost of Gypsy Lane articulated opposition to a name change.
“It was recently announced to the residents of Gypsy Lane by the town of Bennington that the name of our road would have to be changed because the term ‘gypsy’ was felt to be a derogatory name for a small population of people of Eastern European descent,” Frost wrote.
“This is part of the town’s implementation to improve diversity and inclusivity through the recently adopted [town] vision statement,” he said.
Such a change “would create long-term disruption and frustration for an already understaffed mail delivery system in our town,” he said. “It would also cause an excessive amount of effort and expense to make address changes to tax forms, mortgages, titles, bank accounts, credit cards, Social Security, insurance companies, employers, financial institutions, legal forms, professional societies, friends, and the list goes on.”
The proposal also represents “a very subjective judgment that is being made by a few about what others might possibly think,” Frost said. “We believe this decision is inappropriate, considering the effect that this unnecessary transition would have on the taxpaying citizens of Gypsy Lane.”
Gypsy Lane is a short road extending from West Road to Walloomsac Road. There are several houses on the road, in addition to the Bennington Center for the Arts complex.
Squaw Hill Road, is another short road, extending north off Houghton Lane and including a few homes. The road ends near the northbound lane of Route 7.