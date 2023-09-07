BRATTLEBORO — Ann Braden, founder of GunSense Vermont, is being credited for strong leadership that resulted in a big impact.

"We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Ann for her vision, for her hard work, for her commitment, and yes, for her courage and leadership, which I think is just the perfect name for this award," said U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., who contributed the first ever donation to the group when it formed in 2012.

The inaugural Leadership & Courage Award ceremony for GunSense Vermont on Wednesday at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center was attended by state legislators, Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and local officials. Braden lives in Brattleboro.

Conor Casey, executive director of GunSense Vermont and state rep for the Washington-4 district, said Braden founded the organization whose email list now stands at about "4,000 strong."

"It's easy to vilify people who think differently than us but it's a lot harder to convince them that they change their mind," Casey said, recounting how people were brought to tears when Gov. Phil Scott signed landmark legislation raising the age to purchase a gun and limiting high capacity magazines. "Our Republican governor did this, and it wouldn't have been without the grassroots pressure there."

Braden stepped down from leadership in 2017 but she pushed for state legislation that was approved in the years to follow, including 2018's H. 422, which authorized law enforcement to remove a firearm from a person the officer arrests or cites for committing the crime of domestic assault. In 2018, the state approved S.221, also known as Act 97, a red flag law that prohibits a person from possessing a firearm for up to six months if the court finds that the person’s possession of the weapon poses an extreme risk of harm to the person or to other people. The state also approved legislation that requires an unlicensed seller and prospective recipient to appear together with the firearm at the premises of a licensed dealer to request that the dealer process the sale or transfer and conduct a required background check.

Grace Walter, a member of Gunsense Vermont's Board of Trustees who participated in the group's youth chapter after growing up near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., said the death of 20 innocent children and six educators at Sandy Hook in 2012 shattered the community's sense of security and their hearts. She described the nation mourning alongside her community and seeking change.

Braden refused to let grief (about the Newtown massacre) paralyze her and instead "turned her sorrow into action," Walter said. Braden "recognized that while the tragedy of Sandy Hook was a horrifying event, it was not an isolated incident. It was part of a larger pattern of gun violence that claims lives every single day across our nation."

Like many states, Walter said, Vermont has a strong gun culture but Braden was undeterred. Under Braden's leadership, GunSense Vermont advocated for universal background checks and the prevention of domestic abusers from obtaining firearms.

"Through her tireless efforts, the organization gained widespread support and made significant strides in promoting responsible gun ownership," Walter said, noted how during the last legislative session, "Vermont achieved a significant milestone in the realm of gun violence. Several critical gun safety bills were successfully passed into law."

H.230 implemented a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases, introduced a new criminal charge for negligent firearms storage, expanded the state's extreme risk protection orders and criminalized the possession of firearms with removed, obliterated or altered serial numbers. S.4 prohibited straw purchasing of firearms and S.3 banned paramilitary camps.

Balint, who previously served as Vermont's Senate president, acknowledged there's still much work to be done especially to prevent suicides.

"We need to find and nurture our bravery and our grit and our guts, and we cannot turn away and ask other people to do this work," Balint said. We have to do the work."

Bob Williamson, a founding member of the GunSense board, presented the award — a bowl meant to be "a symbol of care" — to Braden. Williamson said children, families and communities are safer as a result of her work on gun reform.

Braden urged people not to be afraid of the issue.

"One of the things I've learned is that we all have to find our own way to move this world in the right direction," she said. "And for it to be sustainable, it has to be something that feeds us too. And I think about that every time I look at our congresswoman, because she is doing what she was made to do and our world is infinitely better because of it."

As an author of novels written for middle schoolers, Braden travels the country promoting the books.

"Let me tell you, it is incredible to be in the basement of a library in rural Kansas with 80 people of all ages who have all read your book, getting to have a calm discussion about the common ground on gun laws," she said. "For too long, our country has been out of balance with an extremist wing using guns to further inflate the outsized power of a few and they claim their focus is on guns but really it's about pushing back, as people of color and women try to make their rightful place at the table."

Maisie Arnold and Isabella May, sophomores at Brattleboro Union High School, provided insight into what it's like in schools these days. A shelter in place directive had been issued on campus Tuesday.

"It was 40 minutes long," Arnold said in an interview. "There was not a lot of information."

Brattleboro campus shelters in place

In an email to the school community following the incident, administrators said the incident involved "a student who was dysregulated outside of the building." Brattleboro Police "assisted in supporting our community and ensuring everyone's safety," the email said, explaining that students and staff sheltering in place are "expected to stay in the classroom they are in and to continue with their classroom activities and learning."

On Tuesday, Speno told the Reformer the student was OK but was dysregulated to the point where administrators "made the call to shelter and assist him." Dysregulation, or emotional dysregulation, is described at verywellmind.com as "an inability to control or regulate one's emotional responses, which can lead to significant mood swings, significant changes in mood, or emotional lability."

Not knowing if a gun was involved was "the scariest thing," Arnold said. She texted her parents to tell them about the situation and say she loved them.

"When you hear it's not a drill, you just sprint into action and feel the adrenaline," May said in an interview. "I didn't really know what to do. Every classroom is different."

When the loud speaker goes off during the day, Arnold freezes and hopes the announcement is not about anything too serious, she said. Students are always conscious of where the nearest exit is, May added.

Arnold said she always felt strongly about gun laws especially as they pertain to preventing school shootings. May described being glad to be asked about her experience at Wednesday's event as adults are making laws that affect students.