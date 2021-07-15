Summerleigh Geimer, left, and her sister Montana Geimer, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, react during a press conference following a verdict in the trial of Jarrod W. Ramos, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The jury found the gunman who killed five people at the newspaper criminally responsible, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments.