Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.