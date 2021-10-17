ARLINGTON — State troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks received a complaint Friday night of a verbal argument that turned physical.
Shane Leland ,31, allegedly got into an argument with another male at his residence and flashed a firearm.
Troopers made contact with Leland during a traffic stop around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and person prohibited from possessing firearms.
Leland was sent to the Marble Valley Correctional Center and held without bail. He is due in Bennington Superior Court on Monday at 12:30 p.m to answer to the charges.