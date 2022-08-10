BENNINGTON — James Gulley Jr. was celebrating on Wednesday following a decisive win in the three-way race for the Democratic nomination for county sheriff.
“I’m very excited, you know,” he said. “I got up this morning and I had so many messages — there was a pleasant, overwhelming response of congratulations.”
He added, “Everybody was just so fantastic; there was a ton of support. I’m just honored and humbled to be chosen as the Democratic candidate.”
With all county voting districts reporting and posted on the Secretary of State’s website, Gulley had 2,255 votes, or 43.68 percent of the total, to 1,063, or 20.59 percent, for Joel Howard, and 791, or 15.32 percent for Beau Alexander.
A ‘KEY FACTOR’
Howard, a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Department under outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt, said he is comfortable with how he conducted his primary campaign, but feels voters were very determined to see changes in the department.
Schmidt, who did not seek re-election, had stirred controversy over his low public profile in recent years, and periodic absences from the area during trips to Tennessee.
The sheriff’s family and extended family reside there, and he said he intends to move as well when his four-year term ends in December. He denied allegations he shirked his duties as sheriff, saying he remained in contact with the office while out of state.
Asked if controversies surrounding the incumbent hurt his campaign, Howard said, “I think it was a key factor. But I did the right thing and I live by my decision. I did the right thing; I didn’t trash talk him. I didn’t degrade my department, or any of that. I understand that people wanted change.”
Unfortunately, Howard said, “I was tied to the reasons they wanted change.”
He added, “James [Gulley] is a good guy; I’ve always said that. We had a nice long talk yesterday, and I honestly think we have a future working together.”
Howard and Alexander both have also qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot as independent candidates for sheriff, but Howard said he doubts he will continue.
“I don’t think I’m going to run,” he said. “We’re going to take a couple of days. But at this point, I don’t perceive myself running, even though I’ve already got the paperwork in.”
Alexander could not be reached Wednesday for comment on a possible independent run.
Both Alexander and Gulley ran unsuccessfully as independents in November 2018, after Schmidt won both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the primary.
Schmidt was appointed to fill an unexpired term as sheriff in 2009, then won election to three full terms. He began working for the department in 1997.
LOOKING FOR CHANGE
“I would say that our community, our county was looking for change,” Gulley said. “I’m very focused on my strategic plan and reaching the four goals that I have for the county. Those are very important to me, because that’s what I’ve heard from many people, and that’s what many people would like me to address.”
He added, “Katie [Gulley] and I and the boys; we’re going to take about two weeks. Our kids have been so patient with us ... Obviously, at the beginning of September, school starts back up, we can refocus and move on toward Nov. 8.”
BAILIFF CONTEST
In the only other countywide primary race, High Bailiff Frederick Gilbar narrowly defeated challenger and Bennington College student Will Greer. The unofficial vote totals, with all districts reporting, showed 1,804 votes for Gilbar and 1,727 for Greer.
Gilbar said Wednesday he would rather not offer a comment, adding that he had not checked the vote totals.
“It is going to be what it’s going to be,” he said.
Gilbar, 65, previously won two-year terms as high bailiff in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. He is a corporal with the Sheriff’s Department and is a former Bennington Police Department officer.
Greer, 19, said in a concession statement sent Wednesday, “I want to congratulate Mr. Gilbar and Mr. Gulley as they continue onward to the November election and represent the Democratic Party on the ballot for High Bailiff and sheriff. May God bless Bennington, our Green Mountain State, and our country as we move forward together to make our community safer and more just for all.”
Greer had run with the hope of using the bailiff position as a platform to urge law enforcement reforms. Greer said he was inspired by similar recent campaigns for the often-overlooked position in other Vermont counties.
Although the post carries no salary and the only role is to arrest the sheriff if the courts issue a warrant — and fill in on an interim basis if that were to happen — reformers have used it to speak out about criminal justice and policing issues.
“I want to thank every voter who cast their ballot in the historic 2022 Vermont primary election,” Greer said in his statement. “Whether you voted for our campaign or not, it’s the cornerstone of any good democracy to have strong competition and election turnout.”