BENNINGTON — Two contested House races in Bennington County and the county sheriff's race appear decided with all towns reporting, but Rep. Nelson Brownell in the Bennington 1 district was holding only a thin margin over Republican challenger Bruce Busa of Readsboro.
Democrat James Gulley Jr. took an early and significant lead on election night in the three-way race for sheriff., and by this morning had a solid lead with all 16 towns reporting.
Seeking to replace outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt were Republican Joel Howard, of Pownal, independent Beau Alexander, of Shaftsbury, and Gulley, of Bennington. As of this morning, Gulley had 8,465 votes, according to the Secretary of State's website, to 5,560 for Howard, and 1,226 for Alexander.
"As I await the official results from the Vermont Secretary of State, I would like to thank all of you who supported my candidacy for sheriff," Gulley said late Tuesday. "I look forward to receiving the official results and serving you as the next sheriff of Bennington County."
For Gulley and Alexander, the 2020 race is their second bid for the office. They finished second and third respectively to Schmidt in the November 2020 election. Howard, a lieutenant in the county Sheriff’s Department, was making his first bid for the top spot.
BENNINGTON-5
In the closely watched three-way rematch in the Bennington-5 House District, incumbent Reps. Mary Morrissey, a Republican, and Michael Nigro, a Democrat, faced a challenge from former Rep. Jim Carroll, who finished third in the race for the district’s two seats in 2020.
By this morning, Carroll, a Democrat who also serves on the Select Board, was leading in his bid for a new term in the Legislature, running in second place behind Morrissey, with Nigro third.
The totals on the state website, with all sections of the district reporting, showed Morrissey with 1,859 votes to 1,427 for Carroll and 1,226 for Nigro.
Following reapportionment of districts this year to reflect changes in the 2020 federal census, Bennington-5 became a new district that also includes a section of northeast Pownal.
“I’m very happy to return to Montpelier,” Carroll said Tuesday night. “I’ve worked very hard for Bennington and my constituents, and every day I brought Bennington with me to Montpelier. And I’ll continue to do that.”
In the Bennington-1 district, incumbent Brownell, D-Pownal, was leading Busa, of Readsboro, this morning by a scant 14 votes, 953 to 939, and a recount request seemed possible.
Bennington-1 is also a newly created district, which lost some voters to Bennington-5 but now includes Woodford, Readsboro, Stamford and Searsburg, the last three of which were added during reapportionment.
In the Bennington-3 District, including Shaftsbury, part of Sunderland and Glastenbury, incumbent Democrat Rep. David Durfee defeated Republican Victor Harwood Jr. in a rematch of the 2020 race. Both live in Shaftsbury.
Durfee held a significant lead coming out of Shaftsbury and received 1,179 votes districtwide to 731 for Harwood, according to results posted late Tuesday on the state website.
“I spent a lot of time going door-to-door over the past six weeks, listening to voters," Durfee said, "and I think that was helpful for me to connect with some of the new residents, and new voters as well."
He will be serving his third term in the Legislature.
“I think we had a civil campaign all around, that focused on the issues,” Durfee said, adding that some voters at the polls commented on that.”
Reps. Timothy Corcoran II and Dane Whitman, both Bennington Democrats, are unopposed for reelection in the Bennington-2 District.
In another county race, attorney Lon McClintock, of Shaftsbury, was unopposed in seeking to replace Probate Judge D. Justine Scanlon, who did not seek reelection.
LEARNING TO VOTE
A class of Village School second graders visited the North Bennington polling place to learn about voting and watch their teacher, John Ulrich, cast his ballot.
They concluded their visit by serenading voters with “America the Beautiful” while Ulrich played along on harmonica.
VOTING BLITZ
Shaftsbury Town Clerk Marlene Hall and other officials noted a heavy voter turnout by the afternoon.
“It’s been busy all day,” Hall said. “We’ve had over a thousand absentee ballots come in, and about 500 came in person so far, and it’s only 3 o’clock. For a mid-term, this is huge.”
The pace of voting was brisk at the Bennington Firehouse, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Tuesday afternoon. She also thanked those who brought their mail-in election ballots to the polls rather than ask for another ballot from poll workers.
“I really appreciate that a lot of people brought their mail-in ballots with them today,” Barbeau said. “I was really concerned because of the number of in-person ballots we had available. So people have done a great job. If they didn’t want to mark it at home, they brought them here anyway, and we got them checked off.”
If the supply of in-person ballots had run out, she said, copies would have to be made, but those would have to be counted by hand, not by machine, slowing the counting process.
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Outside the firehouse on River Street, Bennington voter John Getchell was one of those who said the proposed state constitutional changes establishing a right to personal reproductive autonomy for women and specifically prohibiting slavery and indentured servitude provided motivation to vote.
Both passed in Bennington by significant margins.
Of the contested races, Getchell said, “It all seems pretty straightforward to me, here in the state of Vermont. I mean, I think the outcome of this election cycle altogether is likely going to be a [expletive]-show. I’m firmly liberal-progressive in my politics, and as they say, the party in power with the presidency tends to lose seats in Congress. The nature of the beast.”
He added, “It concerns me that a lot of people don’t understand that it is important to vote. A lot of young people don’t find any value in it, and they feel completely disenfranchised.”
‘FROZEN’ CANDIDATES
Outside the polls, candidates and supporters faced a stiff, gusty, sometimes frigid wind that seemed even colder after several days of unusually balmy weather.
In Bennington, candidates lined up along the walkway into the firehouse all seemed acutely aware that one side of the walk — the west side — was directly in the sun, weak as it seemed, while those on the opposite side stood in shade from the building.