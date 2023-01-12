BENNINGTON — A jury of eight men and four women took less than two hours to convict a Manchester man of storming into Bennington’s homeless shelter, hunting down his victim, and attempting to murder him in broad daylight.
Joshua McMahon, 44, was found guilty on two counts — attempted murder in the second degree, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a folding knife — in the April 2022 assault on a resident at the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless shelter on Main Street. He now faces the possibility of a life sentence and a presumed 25-year minimum behind bars on the attempted murder and an additional 15 years on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Bennington Superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary, at the request of the defense, polled the jury individually immediately after the foreman read the verdict. Each juror was asked their verdict, first on the murder charge and then the assault, and whether they each agreed that the knife was the weapon used in the attack. A hot skillet was also used, but jury instructions specified that all jurors had to agree on the weapon used. All agreed it was the knife.
McMahon hung his head at the defense table as the jurors, one by one, confirmed their verdict. At one point, sobbing could be heard in the back of the courtroom, where a young lady sat quietly crying. McMahon looked over several times toward the woman before being taken away by Sheriff’s deputies.
“It was quick,” said defense attorney Arnold Gottlieb after the verdict. “They interpreted the videos the same way the prosecution did.”
The surveillance videos taken in and around the shelter the day of the attack showed a man riding up the shelter’s Main Street parking lot on a dark-colored motorcycle, walking up to the back entrance. He was wearing a dark jacket, black helmet, glasses, and a mask across his face, and carrying a black folding knife. Another video from inside the facility showed the man tackling the victim in the kitchen with the knife close to the victim’s throat. A third video showed the man departing the facility from the same back entrance holding a folding knife in his hand.
The whole duration of the event — the man’s entrance, the attack in the kitchen, and his departure — lasted less than one minute.
Testimony from eyewitnesses at the shelter identified that man as McMahon. Police testimony tying the clothes, the knife, and the motorcycle to McMahon during his arrest later that day seemed to cement his fate with the jury.
The defense called no witnesses and presented no evidence.
The jury received the case at 11:47 a.m. Thursday after listening to closing arguments by both sides and detailed jury instructions by the judge. In order to convict, the jury had to find the attempted murder charge first, then move on to the assault charge in what’s known as a transitional verdict. Had the jury found McMahon not guilty of the attempted murder as well as the assault charge, a lesser included offense of simple assault was available as well. It never got to that point.
Before the jury was seated for the day, Gottlieb filed a motion for mistrial on the theory that one of the detectives in the case had contact made with the victim just before the trial and that the defense received no report on what, if anything, was said during that conversation. McDonald-Caty quickly shot down the argument because the previous day, Gottlieb had the opportunity during cross-examination to ask the detective, Corey Briggs, specifically about what might have been said.
“That opportunity was available to you yesterday, Mr. Gottlieb,” McDonald-Cary said. “Motion is denied.”
McMahon was immediately taken back into custody after the verdict. He is still being held without bail until he awaits a four-hour sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled, and any post-conviction defense motions. He currently resides at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
When asked about the verdict, prosecutor Alexander Burke refused to comment until after the sentencing hearing.