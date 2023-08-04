LYNDONVILLE — The Vermont Army National Guard will build a new Regional Readiness Center in Lyndonville, on land being purchased from Vermont State University’s Lyndon campus.
When completed, the Northeast Regional Readiness Center could eventually house the Guard unit currently associated with the Bennington Armory.
In a news release Friday, the Vermont Guard said that, in addition to Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (Mountain), other units would be added to the planned center in the future.
“Our new facility in the Northeast Kingdom will eventually house multiple units,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general. “It is strategically located for the Cavalry Squadron in that two of their units are already located in the Northeast Kingdom, and it positions us well for future response to state emergencies."
PROJECT HALTED
A new readiness center was originally planned in Bennington for Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry (MTN), but those plans were canceled when the unit’s strength dropped.
A 38,000-square-foot Bennington Readiness Center was planned for a town-owned site off Bowen Road and had cleared initial permitting hurdles when it was halted in early April.
At the time, the unit headquartered in Bennington was said to have about 50 members, although authorized for 100.
TOWN REACTION
Town leaders expressed disappointment after the project here was canceled, in part because an agreement was in place to swap the 22.9-acre building site for the current armory building on Franklin Lane for municipal uses.
“We are happy that the [federal] funding will remain in Vermont and the Guard will get its new Readiness Center,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Friday. “We are, of course, disappointed it didn’t happen in Bennington, but understand the reasoning of the Guard leadership.”
"Since the Readiness Center is not being constructed in Bennington, there are no near-term plans to deactivate the [current] armory," Guard Lt. Nathan R. Rivard said later Friday. "The building will still be used for the current unit operating out of the armory."
The swap agreement with the town had called for the Guard to operate at the armory until a center was completed on Bowen Road, with the town assuming control of the brick armory after the transfer.
The current armory, which opened in 1924 and is in the center of the downtown, has been well maintained by the Guard and undergone recent renovation work. It has been eyed by the town for various uses, such as additional town office space.
It sits on a 0.8-acre parcel, which is one reason the Guard sought a new location — to provide adequate space to park large vehicles and equipment.
COLLEGE LAND
The proposed location in Lyndon was selected after a deliberate plan and research, the released stated Friday.
“We worked closely with a number of communities,” Army Lt. Col. Jacob Roy, construction and facilities management officer, said in the release. “The $16.9 million project will break ground most likely next summer.”
He added, “Working with Vermont State University to procure the land was very seamless. The working relationship developed with the VTSU staff has been fantastic and sets the foundation for a solid partnership between the two organizations.”
Before the sale is finalized, thorough surveys, environmental testing, and a comprehensive site plan will be conducted to ensure the site's suitability and minimal environmental impact.
"This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Vermont State University to strengthen its bond with the veteran community, expand our campus offerings, and foster engagement with our local community,” university President Mike Smith said. “Veterans have long turned to our Vermont State University legacy institutions to reach their higher education and career goals.”