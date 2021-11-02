BENNINGTON — Having a problem with your Verizon phone service? Well, according to a recent flurry of postings on social media, you’re not alone.
After Chris Oldham posted on Facebook last week that he was having problems with the cellular service, several dozen other Verizon customers erupted with complaints.
“Verizon, personal phone which has never given me issue, is now worse than ever!” Oldham posted on Oct. 30. “It is a little too expensive to be giving me as many problems as it is. Any other Verizon customers in the same boat regarding a recent surge in BAD service!?!”
Oldham’s post prompted multiple responses from people voicing similar complaints, such as, “Yes, service all over town has been horrible.”
RECENT PROBLEM?
Contacted on Monday, Oldham, the executive director of the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion in North Bennington, who has some 1,500 Facebook friends, also said he hasn’t had problems with his work phone, with AT&T service.
“I’m a longtime Verizon customer who up until recently didn’t have any issues,” Oldham said in an email. “In fact, I also carry an AT&T phone for work. Both iPhones. When working in North Bennington, I often used my Verizon phone because the AT&T reception was awful, causing dropped calls and a lot of frustration. Within the last two weeks, the opposite has happened.”
He added, “Now, if I am not in a WiFi zone, I often do not get text message and voicemails. In the 10 years I’ve had a Verizon account, it’s never been the case.”
VERIZON RESPONDS
Forwarded a number of the negative Facebook comments about Verizon service, company spokesperson Christopher Barry Serico responded Monday in an email, saying, “We’re not seeing any network disruptions in that area. Individual customers who are having issues can contact 1-800-922-0204.”
Serico added in an email on Tuesday, “Verizon continues to build, upgrade and strengthen our regional wireless network in Bennington. Our network engineers are always working to enhance performance and capacity of our network, including in the Bennington community.”
As part of this, he said, “we’ve submitted plans to expand our 4G LTE network in Bennington to boost our capacity and coverage, especially along Route 67A and Route 7. That implementation must follow safety protocols, logistics and approval processes that will require time and patience.”
FACEBOOK COMMENTS
Comments about the current cell service posted on Oldham’s Facebook page included:
“Our cell service has been horrible for a bit more than a week!”
“Yes, it’s been awful recently in Shaftsbury ... never had an issue until recently.”
“Yes, service all over town has been horrible.”
“My phone is sort of new and was thinking it was that — now I see is a coverage thing! So frustrating.”
“Work phone is Verizon, barely get service! My personal phone is AT&T and no issues.”
“Yes!! Absolutely awful. I have to shut my phone off several times and day and restart it. I know I have missed calls and not received voicemails. I thought it was just me. Ughhhh.”
“Receiving some voicemails 3 days later.”
“Ahhhh! Me too and I’m missing important calls and showing up days later!”
“Ughh, soooo frustrating!! I have friends who have called when I when I didn’t have service (where I normally would have) and no missed calls are showing up or VM.”
“Yes, it’s so frustrating. Grrrrr.”
“At first I thought it was time to update my phone, which is what customer service [told] me when I called,” Oldham said in an email on Monday. “But the problem persisted. Customer service has not been helpful or even offer any sort of solution.”
He continued, “I rely on my phone for business and personal affairs and do not have a landline. I live and work in North Bennington and it’s imperative to have reception — especially when paying a significant amount each month for multiple devices and services.”