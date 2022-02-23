BENNINGTON — A Bennington civilian police review board's primary goal would be “to improve and strengthen police community relations by creating an environment of trust and transparency,” task force members told the Select Board this week.
The task force, which was asked to outline the scope of the civilian police review panel, gave a presentation Monday to the board, providing details on their recommendations and how they reached the conclusions in their 12-page report.
"I think tonight we want to get as much of your back-thinking on this, so we understand why you did it the way you did,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.
A public comment period on the report will continue through March 7, she said, and the board will discuss it again on March 14, before voting on the format with any revisions on March 28.
The 10-member citizen Safety and Equity Task Force group was appointed by the Select Board in the fall and has gathered input from residents and other stakeholders, and worked on recommendations with the help of consultants from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.
Margae Diamond and April Dunham, co-chairwomen of the task force, and several other members provided a PowerPoint presentation and answered questions from board members and others during the Select Board meeting.
Among the major recommendations is to create a permanent civilian review board — called the Community Police Advisory and Review Board — comprised of five to seven members, appointed by the Select Board, to serve terms of three to four years.
OUTREACH EFFORTS
Diamond said task force members studied a range of resources about policing oversight, police procedures and review ordinances in other communities. They developed a list of concerns, interviewed 48 community members about good and bad experiences with police, and undertook four months of meetings and other work.
Subcommittees were formed to work on aspects of the eventual report — including the review board’s purpose, outreach recommendations, suggested complaint processes and more.
“That’s how we went about it,” said task force member Marsh Hudson-Knapp. “We wanted to balance complaints with compliments ... so that we are not one-sided.”
He said the group sought to “create diverse paths for people to express themselves” about their interactions with police, and wanted to establish methods of “accountable, transparent tracking” of both complaints and compliments.
The task force also worked to create “a board that is independent, neither dominating nor powerless in relation to the BPD,” he said, and to foster communication between the department and all members of the community, as well as arrange and evaluate training protocols for the review board and police, and gather and use data concerning interactions with the public.
Dunham said the task force considered as key recommendations an emphasis on ongoing training for the board and police; compensation for review board members; a stated process for removing members who are often absent and for filling vacancies; and on an ability to engage community resources.
“We really suggest that folks on this board have a thorough working knowledge of our community resources,” she said.
COMPLAINT PROCESS
Much of the task force’s work focused on a formal and informal complaint process, group members said.
They said that showed “the importance of finding good mechanisms for the community and the police to exchange feedback and address each other seemed a core piece of this as we move forward.”
One aspect of the proposed format is that it offers a choice for how complaints might be filed — through the police directly or by filing with the town communications coordinator, who would record it and provide feedback to the review board and the police.
A clear timeline for responses to a complaint from police also was deemed essential toward gaining trust within the community.
Citing confusion about what constitutes a formal or informal complaint, task force members said a formal complaint would trigger an investigation. However, the task force recommended that the review board set up a system tracking informal and formal complaints, including information on the outcomes of each.
Speaking of the complaint process, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the department would investigate complaints with a set timeline and then submit a report to the civilian board for review.
The review board has authority to ask police for more information “until the committee agrees with the findings of the Police Department,” he said.
INDEPENDENCE
Select Board member Bruce Lee Clark asked how the task force would define an independent review board, considering that the Select Board has a general responsibility regarding town operations.
Hudson-Knapp said all the task force discussions about independence for the review board were in relation to the police, rather than the Select Board.
Concerning training for review board members, task force member Lynn Mazza said the state is developing model training procedures, as officials are aware that many towns are considering a police review process.
OTHER BOARDS
Jenkins asked how other review boards have resolved the need to be independent from their Police Department.
Brian Corr, the president of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, said, "You want to be advocates for fair process and outcomes.” Review boards “need clear standards on how you make your decisions, the processes that you use."
Concerning problems that can surface, Corr added, “In general, where we’ve seen tension is when people start to feel there are sides — we are the community side, there is the police side ... and we’ve got to develop our side.”
He said the best way to avoid that situation is to ensure all stakeholders are at the table all throughout the process.
“I think that Bennington has done that admirably,” Corr said.
AIM ISN’T ‘GOTCHA’
“A lot of people think that police reform or community policing is a lot of playing gotcha with the police and finding that one bad officer,” Mazza said, “and that is so far from the spirit or the intention of any of this.”
She said it has been “really in the spirit of what do the police need” — such as good training in having to deal with someone in a mental health crisis or any other difficult situation they might encounter.
“Sometimes we agreed and sometimes we didn’t, but we really had that group adhesiveness through this,” Diamond said. “We all had the same view that this is really going to be a collaborative board. We don’t want it to be punitive against anybody in our community, against the Police Department; we want it to be collaborative.”
“This is fantastic work,” Jenkins said of the report, “and it does feel like this has been a community endeavor that the task force has led us in.”
Other task force members are Jim Vires, Sarabeth Ward, Lauren Wilcox and Ben Cassavaugh.
Comments can be made on the report through the town website benningtonvt.org and can be mailed to the town offices on South Street, to PO Box 469, Bennington, VT 05201; placed in a secure drop box by the office front entrance; or made by calling the town communications coordinator at 802-445-1335.