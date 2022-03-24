NORTH BENNINGTON — A new grocery business is in the works for the historic Powers Market building in North Bennington.
Nick Disorda and Lani DePonte-Disorda, owners of Pangaea and The Lounge in the central village, and others are preparing for an opening within a few months.
“The Pangaea crew has recently undertaken the reopening of Powers Market just across the square, and plans are to restore it to the glory days of a classic Vermont grocery and butcher,” DePonte-Disorda said Thursday.
SOLD IN DECEMBER
The historic structure, which also includes housing units, has been without a business tenant since shortly before the current owner, Skye Thompson, who lives in the San Francisco area, purchased the building in December for $500,000. He said his intent was to preserve the building and attract a new business tenant, and come up with a plan to “bring it to its full potential.”
Thompson said he fell in love with the village during a visit to family friends eight years ago and during subsequent visits.
“I hope to move out there at some point,” he said.
Nick Disorda, a friend, said at the time that he and others in the Bennington area were assisting Thompson in considering ideas for the future use of the building.
SUMMER OPENING
DePonte-Disorda said this week that the plan calls for hiring a staff, some of whom also might be employees of The Lounge, with the goal of opening by the summer. Sarah Kipper will manage the business.
“We are really excited about bringing back Powers Market,” DePonte-Disorda said.
She added that they are “hard at work cleaning up, working with local farms and artisans to stock the shelves, and reopening the doors of Powers by summer of this year. We have great plans for its future as a community hub as well as a one-stop shop for almost all your grocery needs.”
HISTORIC STRUCTURE
The building was constructed in 1833 by prominent businessman Edward Welling and is listed within the North Bennington Historic District.
According to descriptions of structures in the district, Powers Market is an example of early 19th-century Greek Revival architecture, featuring a temple motif applied to a retail structure and four rounded brick columns on a marble slab at the entrance.