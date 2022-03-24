2022-03-24-POWERS_A.jpg

A new grocery business is planned to open in the Power's Market building this summer. Sarah Kipper, left, will be the manager, and Nick Disorda and Lani DePonte-Disorda are co-owners.

 Isabel Wissner — Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NORTH BENNINGTON — A new grocery business is in the works for the historic Powers Market building in North Bennington.

Nick Disorda and Lani DePonte-Disorda, owners of Pangaea and The Lounge in the central village, and others are preparing for an opening within a few months.

“The Pangaea crew has recently undertaken the reopening of Powers Market just across the square, and plans are to restore it to the glory days of a classic Vermont grocery and butcher,” DePonte-Disorda said Thursday.

SOLD IN DECEMBER

The historic structure, which also includes housing units, has been without a business tenant since shortly before the current owner, Skye Thompson, who lives in the San Francisco area, purchased the building in December for $500,000. He said his intent was to preserve the building and attract a new business tenant, and come up with a plan to “bring it to its full potential.”

Thompson said he fell in love with the village during a visit to family friends eight years ago and during subsequent visits.

“I hope to move out there at some point,” he said.

Nick Disorda, a friend, said at the time that he and others in the Bennington area were assisting Thompson in considering ideas for the future use of the building.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

SUMMER OPENING

DePonte-Disorda said this week that the plan calls for hiring a staff, some of whom also might be employees of The Lounge, with the goal of opening by the summer. Sarah Kipper will manage the business.

“We are really excited about bringing back Powers Market,” DePonte-Disorda said.

She added that they are “hard at work cleaning up, working with local farms and artisans to stock the shelves, and reopening the doors of Powers by summer of this year. We have great plans for its future as a community hub as well as a one-stop shop for almost all your grocery needs.”

HISTORIC STRUCTURE

The building was constructed in 1833 by prominent businessman Edward Welling and is listed within the North Bennington Historic District.

According to descriptions of structures in the district, Powers Market is an example of early 19th-century Greek Revival architecture, featuring a temple motif applied to a retail structure and four rounded brick columns on a marble slab at the entrance.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.