BURLINGTON — By sharing a portion of the money made from the resale of a home, organizations in Vermont and across the country are creating permanently affordable housing for marginalized communities.
For the second installment of Vermont Racial Justice Housing Jam, held Thursday by Abundant Sun, whose mission is to create balanced and safe environments, presenters discussed the history of racial injustice in Vermont housing and how community land trusts can help.
Gus Seelig, the executive director of Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, started the program by explaining why the program is important.
“Most of us are here because of a history of colonialism, a history of slavery, sometimes genocide, certainly a history of displacement,” he said. “A lot of our ill-gotten gains come from a legacy of genocide and colonialism that we just all have to work to overcome.”
The Housing and Conservation Board was created to reduce the problems and pressures in the real estate market and “invent a different kind of ownership through a system of nonprofits that would steward resources in perpetuity on behalf of their communities,” said Seelig. The goal is for families to own their own homes for the benefit of the community, not the wealth of the individual.
Tony Pickett, the CEO at Grounded Solutions Network and a community land trust practitioner, went over the context of housing, and how community land trusts can be an “equitable solution” for racial injustice and land loss.
Pickett spoke of the country's history of land loss connected to race. Indigenous people alone have lost 1.5 billion acres of land since the rise of the United States. When families are robbed of their land, their economic and cultural potential of benefiting from that land also disappears.
Community land trusts, like the Champlain Housing Trust in Northern Vermont, are an “alternative model of collective land ownership” that have been formed around the country. They allow BIPOC communities to increase their land ownership through shared equity.
The housing trust, according to its website, allows people to purchase a home through the program for the same amount of money that they were spending on rent. When taking part in the program, the buyers agree to share a portion of the home’s appreciation at resale. The trust has a targeted homeownership equity program that is focused on BIPOC families who want to live in Vermont.
Pickett’s team has conducted research over a 33-year period that sampled over 4,000 homes and 58 different programs across the country. The largest sample in their study comes from Champlain Housing Trust, because the trust “has the largest portfolio of shared equity homes in the country,” he said. The study showed that, in addition to providing stability, shared equity homes generate wealth.
“We're often asked, ‘Why should folks settle for homeownership that doesn't provide them full benefit of profit when they decide to sell the home?’” said Pickett. With shared equity, the homeowner is limited to a smaller share of the equity. But, the study found that on average, families invested a median of $1,800 to purchase a home. When they decided to sell the home after about five or seven years, the family earned about $14,000 from the sale.
Over the 33 years, the study also found that the amount of BIPOC households increased from 13 percent to 43 percent.
“So, we're increasingly serving households of color,” said Pickett. It’s worth noting that Black Vermonters are three times less likely to become homeowners when compared to white Vermonters.
“You can't value what you don't measure or really quantify in some way,” said Pickett.
To have a successful land trust, there are a few steps an organization must take. First, significant amounts of land must be acquired. “I believe that we're going to have to get into the acquisition game just like everyone else,” Pickett noted.
Public policy on local, state and federal levels also has to be changed.
“We need legislation and policies that prioritize [community land trusts] and shared equity models, as well as inclusive zoning,” he said. Single-family zoning turned into a way to exclude groups from particular communities, but some municipalities already are moving away from it.
Subsidies and more access to mortgage finance also plays a role in shared equity. A priority needs to be placed on community control while training and creating leadership paths for those who are living in “detrimental conditions” in their communities, said Pickett.