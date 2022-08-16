MANCHESTER — Greg Cutler’s business address has changed.
Cutler, the vice chair of the Manchester Select Board, is a Realtor in his professional life. He’s moved his desk from Main Street to Depot Street, joining the Vermont Sales Group team at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.
For the past several years, Cutler has been an working out of TPW Real Estate’s office on Main Street, with firm president Paul W. Carroccio and principal broker Annie Bessette.
But as Cutler grew into a leadership role on the Manchester Select Board – he’s now the second longest-tenured member behind Ivan C. Beattie – things got more complicated.
TPW Real Estate and Carroccio each have significant business interests in Manchester and throughout the region. And on more than one occasion, Cutler said, he’s been posed questions about whether his professional affiliation posed an actual or perceived conflict of interest.
For example, Cutler recused himself from the board’s vote to enact the proposed overhaul of the town zoning ordinance in 2018. And earlier this year he was asked during a meeting if he should recuse himself from a vote on permit for a shaved ice card in front of a Carrocccio-owned property on Main Street. (He did not, saying there was no material conflict.)
That was one reason, among several personal reasons, that Cutler decided it was time for a change.
“Change sometimes is great for anybody. It’s like getting a swift kick in the pants,” he said. “Sometimes it helps to motivate you on other aspects of your working life.”
The move to the Vermont Sales Group now allows Cutler to address issues in front of the board involving TPW and Carroccio’s business proposals without questions about objectivity and real or perceived conflicts.
“That’s beneficial to both of us, Cutler said. “[Carroccio] is making a huge investment in our town, and that's a great thing. For me to be able to be more objective about it is good for them and good for me.”
Carroccio declined comment for this story.
Cutler said he was fortunate to have worked with Bessette and TPW. “For me, Annie was a premiere broker in this market. I’m so fortunate to have learned under her,” he said. He also said he was lucky to work with Deke August, at Dorset Village Properties, calling him “a master at the real estate craft.”
As for Vermont Sales Group, Cutler said he and Reed had been talking about his working in the Sotheby's Four Seasons office in 2015, before he eventually chose to work at TPW.
Regardless of where he parks his desk, Cutler says Manchester has some of the best real estate professionals in the business. “I love being part of Vermont Sales Group – they are all wildly experienced and super talented,” he said.
At Vermont Sales Group, he joins a team including Reed, Tim Apps, Kevin Moran and Hayleyanne Van Der Kar.
A Boston-area native, Cutler made his first trip to Southern Vermont in 1977 while visiting friends at Stratton. He and his family moved here to Manchester in 2009.
A voice actor with experience in broadcasting, sales, marketing and non-profit management, Cutler became a licensed Realtor in 2015.
Previously, Cutler served on Manchester’s Design Advisory Board and the Development Review Board. He served on the Dorset Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Manchester Youth Baseball Board of Directors and has coached both youth baseball and basketball.
Cutler is a member of the Vermont Arts Council Board of Directors and plays guitar and sings in the Muddy Hollow Acoustic Trio. He and his wife Tina live in Manchester.