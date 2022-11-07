MONTPELIER — Green Up Day, a 52-year-old signature Vermont tradition that spans generations of volunteers, continues to affect the landscape and quality of life.
This past May, 20,000 volunteers cleaned up nearly 500 tons of roadside and waterway litter. But how do we ensure that this tradition is passed on to our grandchildren and their grandchildren, especially with so many new residents moving into Vermont?
"Living the Green Up Way is something we teach year-round, and we really want to make it the mindset of all Vermonters," said Executive Director Kate Alberghini. "We want to take yet another step and build an endowment that funds our operational expenses for Green Up Day in perpetuity."
The goal is to raise $1.5 million that will be responsibly invested and left to grow. When the time comes, Green Up Vermont's operational budget will be subsidized by a percentage of the interest, leaving the initial investment intact for further growth.
To kick off this exciting new venture, Green Up Vermont is hosting a gala on Saturday in Stowe, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Alphie's Wild Ride on the Mountain Road.
"As part of our responsibility to make sure Green Up Vermont is in healthy operating order, it makes sense to take this next step to organize and protect Green Up Vermont long into the future," said board president Parker Riehle. "We invite and encourage any and all to join us in creating this critical legacy for Vermont."
The gala will feature innovative and inspiring guest speaker Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, which is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. Through TerraCycle, Szaky is pioneering new waste management processes for hundreds of waste streams, such as cigarette butts, laboratory waste and flexible food packaging.
In addition, there will be food and drinks, a silent auction, giveaways and the very entertaining band, Red Hot Juba. For more information or to register, visit vermont-green-up.