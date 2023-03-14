COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is alerting customers that forecasters have now expanded the winter storm warning to a larger section of Vermont, including Addison, Lamoille, Essex and Caledonia counties, with advisories expanded to eastern Franklin and Chittenden counties, as a long-duration storm dumps heavy, wet snow across the Northeast.
Crews have restored power to more than 21,000 customers since the storm began Monday night, as the water-laden snow from the nor’easter takes down trees and lines. Travel is expected to be difficult throughout the day, and more outages are expected as the wet heavy snow is forecasted to keep falling into Wednesday.
“We expanded our field force in advance of the storm, and crews are working as quickly as safely possible to restore power and provide estimated restoration times. As the wet heavy snow continues to come down across the state through tomorrow, we know already this will be a multiday restoration,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s vice president of field operations, in a statement. “Storms like these produce snow that is full of water causing it to stick to trees and power lines like cement. Over time, this weight can cause new outages, even as we’re making progress on restorations.”
The utility company is reminding customers that if there are any downed lines or trees, to stay far away and contact Green Mountain Power.
Also, any time of year is a good idea to have some basics on hand, including:
• a charged cellphone
• flashlights with fresh batteries
• bottled water
“Travel has been very difficult in some locations, and Vermonters should avoid being on the road if they can. We are urging safety for everyone as this severe weather continues,” added Burke.