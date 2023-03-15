COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is expanding its field force, as crews continue making progress restoring power. So far, more than 59,000 customers have been restored, with 24,000 left to go.
The crews face time-consuming challenges working with local first responders in clearing roads from downed trees and lines, as the regionwide storm continues to dump cement-like snow even today.
In a statement, the utility said forecasters have extended wind advisories and the winter storm warnings into this afternoon for some of the hardest hit areas of Vermont, which could cause additional outages and continued dangerous travel conditions.
“Adding to the complexity of this storm is the fact that the storm track shifted yesterday from the forecast, and it continues to change as we move into day two, with the warning extended through this afternoon now,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s vice president of field operations. “We had already brought in external crews to work alongside ours before the storm hit, and now, we are enhancing our field team even further as other states less hard hit release their crews for mutual aid to Vermont. This will help us to continue and even speed progress for customers.”
The company is urging safety for customers as the storm continues. Road conditions are dangerous in places with closures because of deep and heavy snow, and downed trees and power lines. Stay far away from any downed trees or lines, and call GMP and first responders to report damage, the utility advises. People can report outages through the Outage Center on the company's website at greenmountainpower.com or call 888-835-4672.