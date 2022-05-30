MANCHESTER CENTER -- The U.S. Forest Service will continue implementing the Early Successional Habitat Creation Project on the Green Mountain National Forest’s Manchester Ranger District following a review of changes to approved management activities. The changes, which include the reduction in new road construction and associated timber harvest treatments, were made in response to remaining public concerns following the project decision.
The project was originally analyzed in a 2019 environmental assessment with a decision to harvest timber over a 15-year period to improve habitat for neotropical migrant passerine birds (or perching birds) and other wildlife species requiring early successional habitats. The project decision included up to 15,000 acres of harvest treatments throughout the Manchester Ranger District with up to 25 miles of permanent or temporary road construction to access forested areas for timber harvest activities.
Although the project was approved for implementation beginning in late 2019, the Forest Service reconsidered the original decision due to public concerns with the amount of planned road construction and level of opportunity for public engagement. Working with its partners, the Forest Service has dropped all harvest treatment areas beyond one-half mile from existing permanent roads and is limiting road construction to 8.6 miles of temporary roads. These changes were made to directly address concerns associated with potential adverse resource impacts from road construction, and to better align with direction in the 2006 Green Mountain National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan (Forest Plan).
Martina Barnes, Manchester District Ranger, coordinated review of changes to the approved activities by Forest Service resource specialists to determine if they resulted in effects not in alignment with the original environmental assessment. The review was documented in the Early Successional Habitat Creation Project – Reduced Roads Draft Supplemental Information Report (SIR), which was distributed for a 30-day public comment period in March 2022. The Final SIR is complete and available to the public.
“No additional analysis is needed because the results of specialist review show there are no substantial changes to environmental effects from the reduced amount of management activity,” said Barnes. “We are now able to continue with implementation of the project to meet the desired objectives for creating early successional habitat which is currently lacking across the forested landscape.”
“The Green Mountain National Forest is a critically important part of Vermont’s forested landscape,” said Jamey Fidel, Forest and Wildlife Program Director for Vermont Natural Resources Council, one of the organizations involved with the Forest Service’s work related to project changes. “The Forest Plan struck an important balance for managing these public lands, so we were initially concerned about the amount of road construction for this project, which exceeded what the Forest Plan envisioned. We also sought a greater level of public participation and are pleased the Forest Service listened to our concerns about public involvement and road construction. We appreciate the Forest Service’s assurance the public will be able to comment on future environmental assessments and the site-specific impacts of projects. This level of public input will be a benefit to the Forest Service and everyone interested in our public lands.”
Audubon Vermont also played a key role in changes to the project and remains supportive of its intended purpose.
"Audubon Vermont supports the approach being taken by the Forest Service for this decision,” said David Mears, executive director for Audubon Vermont. “The early successional habitat created by timber harvests provides habitat necessary for Vermont’s birds during nesting and migration and can also help forests be more resilient to climate change, ensuring they continue to provide critical ecosystem services such as flood mitigation, water quality protection and carbon sequestration, along with forest products and recreational opportunities.”
Information about the Early Successional Habitat Creation Project, including the 2019 environmental assessment and decision documents as well as the Final Reduced Roads SIR, may be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53629. For more information about the project, please contact Jay Strand at 802-767-4261 x5522 or jay.strand@usda.gov.