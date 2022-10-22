BENNINGTON – Green Mountain Express and its unionized drivers reached a settlement late Friday on a new contract, both sides have confirmed.
In an email sent shortly before midnight, Curtis Clough, secretary of Teamsters Local 597, which represents 18 drivers at the nonprofit bus service, said, “I am pleased to let you know that we were able to reach a satisfactory agreement with the employer at Green Mountain Express after a long day of mediation, and we are no longer anticipating a strike on Monday.”
Union members had voted to authorize a strike as of Monday, depending on the state of the negotiations.
Terence White, executive director of Green Mountain Community Network Inc., which operates the local transportation service based on Pleasant Street in Bennington, also confirmed the agreement.
“GMCN finalized our contract with the union yesterday [Friday],” he said in an email.
It remained unclear Saturday whether a ratification vote by the union membership would be required to make the agreement official.
In a previous article on the talks, both sides said that differences over the cost of health care plans for employees had largely been settled.
They said the talks were then focused on wage levels and on whether some pay raises should be linked to acquisition of Commercial Driver’s License certification, which the bus company proposed.
No further details about what was expected to be a three-year contract were announced as of Saturday afternoon.