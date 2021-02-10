MONTPELIER — Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has launched "Lt. Governor for a Day,” a virtual series to engage Vermont students and classrooms in state government. One classroom will be hosted per session, and school principals and teachers of all grades from across Vermont are invited to register.
The series begins from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, and will continue every other Wednesday. The series offers students the opportunity to engage directly with the lieutenant governor.
Each “Lt. Governor for a Day” will begin with a question-and-answer session with Gray, followed by a behind-the-scenes look into the inner workings of the lieutenant governor's office and the Vermont State House. Students will also have an opportunity to observe the virtual proceedings of the Vermont Senate, over which the lieutenant governor presides.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gray presides over virtual sessions of the Vermont Senate from the State House with senators participating remotely. The introduction of computers to the Senate Chamber to allow sessions to take place via Zoom and be streamed live on YouTube is largely unprecedented. Prior to the pandemic, electronic devices were not permitted in the Senate Chamber.
“This pandemic has offered a pivotal opportunity to expand access to an evolving digital democracy in Vermont,” Gray said. “As a product of Vermont’s education system, it is important to me to welcome — even if virtually for now — the next generation of Vermont leaders to the State House, to demystify some of the inner working of state government, and to encourage civic engagement as we work to rebuild trust in government at all levels.”
Principals and teachers wishing to participate can learn more and register online at https://ltgov.vermont.gov/ltgovernorforaday