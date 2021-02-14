BENNINGTON -- The Grateful Bennington Fund - a community drive aimed to assist the redevelopment and reuse of the former Southern Vermont College campus - has raised $82,070 as of Sunday afternoon.
The fund began Feb. 1 and will conclude Feb. 28, with a goal of raising $500,000.
“We think the community is going to try pretty hard to hit that target,” said David Newell, the co-chairman of the fund. “We realize it’s aggressive and we want to try and help the hospital.”
Newell called the fundraising efforts to date “a pretty good start.”
The fund has been spreading the word through personal emails and social media posts.
The former SVC campus was purchased by Southwestern Vermont Health Care for $4.65 million in bankruptcy court in December. Newell said the fund's goal is to help lessen the burden of the purchase for SVHC, as well as help with maintaining the property and to “craft a strategy to use it effectively in the future.”
Newell said he is grateful for the support shown to the fund as it reaches the midway point.
“We certainly appreciate all the help,” he said. “Any donation is welcome on this, whatever folks can do.”
Newell believes SVHC purchasing the former campus will benefit the town.
“All of us continue to be encouraged by the hospital's purchasing of the campus,” Newell said. “Certainly it's going to be great for the community.”
Information about the drive, including the up-to-date total funds raised, is available on the SVHC Foundation website, www.svhealthcare.org/thegratefulbenningtonfund.
Donations checks can be mailed to SVHC Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington, VT., 05201, or donations can be make by calling the Foundation at 802-447-5017.