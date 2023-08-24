BENNINGTON – Grant funding awards for two major projects in Bennington were announced Thursday by Gov. Phil Scott.
The town received confirmation of a $386,190 Community Development Block Grant award to support the redevelopment of the former Bennington High School into a mixed-use facility with mixed-income housing and a community space to include offices, childcare, and a community center.
In addition, a $500,000 Recovery Housing Program grant will provide a supplemental award to support the recovery house project on Gage Street for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders.
"The town of Bennington is grateful for this support from the Vermont Community Development Program," Bennington Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said Thursday afternoon. "The grants will help fund the redevelopment of the Benn High building and the recovery house on Gage Street. Both of these important projects will provide high quality housing and social services to members of our community."
"This is excellent news," Town Manager Stuart Hurd said. "The CDBG grant will support the full redevelopment of Benn High. Its focus is on the portions of the building other than the areas the town is working on with Hale Resources. The second grant is essential to help create good recovery housing, a very necessary step in dealing with the substance use and abuse crisis."
In total, Scott announced $3.6 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, including $2.6 million in Community Development Block Grant federal funding awarded through the Vermont Community Development Program, as well as $500,000 in Recovery Housing Program funds and $500,000 in CDBG CARES Act monies.
The governor said the funding is expected to leverage $44 million in other funding for projects, including state, federal and private sources.
Nine projects throughout Vermont will receive support, including mixed-income housing developments, recovery housing and the revitalization of community facilities.
“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public facilities and support recovery housing projects, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods throughout Vermont,” Scott said.
CDBG and RHP funds provide federal funds to help local communities address priority projects that primarily benefit individuals of low or moderate income. CDBG supports a range of projects, including for planning and implementation of housing, economic development, public infrastructure, and community facilities such as childcare and senior centers.
“The CDBG and RHP programs are essential tools for building and redeveloping the affordable housing our communities need,” said Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “This funding, in coordination with other state, federal and private funding opportunities, addresses the widespread need to replace aging infrastructure and to promote housing affordability for all.”
Vermont’s congressional delegation, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint, “have been steadfast in supporting the funding that makes the program possible,” he said.
In a joint statement issued by Sanders, Welch and Balint, they said, “At its core, this program is about transforming communities by creating opportunities for Vermonters. These grants sustain our sense of community and drive their local economies. They will play diverse and critical roles in our communities, from building new mixed-income housing to supporting housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders. These federal investments will offer a much needed helping hand to community members who need it most, and we congratulate each of the recipients.”
Other awards announced by Scott for Vermont projects benefited the following communities:
Brattleboro – A $450,000 CDBG award to support the infill development for the relocation of up to 26 mobile homes in the Tri-Park that are located within the floodplain.
Craftsbury - $500,000 to supplemental award to support HVAC improvements at the Craftsbury Community Care Center.
Middlebury – A $1,250,000 CDBG award to support the construction of a multi-phased, mixed-income development that will include owner-occupied and rental housing units.
Proctor – A $60,000 CDBG award to support the site feasibility study, and environmental analysis for light industrial use activities at the portion of the former Marble Company building that is currently vacant.
City of Rutland – A $900,000 CDBG award to rehabilitate and preserve 22 units of existing affordable rental housing.
St. Johnsbury – A $330,000 CDBG award to support the Town’s remediation and renovations of the Historic former St. Johnsbury Armory building. When completed, the building will house the town’s police department and a regional Dispatch and Training Center.
St. Johnsbury – A $60,000 CDBG award to complete a feasibility study to determine if the property located along Memorial Drive would be suitable for relocating the Northeast Kingdom Community Action and Northeast Employment and Training Organization administrative and programmatic offices.