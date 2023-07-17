WASHINGTON — Applications are open for state energy departments to access $150 million in workforce development grants through a key home energy savings program championed by Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), established under the HOPE for HOMES Act, which passed as part of the historic Inflation Reduction Act last year. Welch released a statement celebrating the program’s launch:
“I’ve always said the HOPE for HOMES Act was a win-win-win for green jobs, homeowners, and the environment–and now we’re seeing those wins in action, and it couldn’t be more exciting. I encourage every state to take advantage of the workforce program grants available through the Department of Energy. Green energy jobs are the future – and these grants will help our current energy workers adapt and strengthen their skills in this industry."
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of State and Community Energy Programs will open the program, which is funded via a formula funding, for state energy offices. State offices can apply for the funding from the State-Based Home Energy Efficiency Contractor Training Grants program to “support education, training, and certification of a new generation of the residential energy efficiency workforce.” As outlined in the DOE’s announcement, workers trained in Contractor Training Grants programs should be well prepared to implement Home Energy Rebate Programs, which will issue approximately $9 billion to state energy offices to retrofit and electrify homes. Applications are due September 30, 2023.
Welch’s HOPE for HOMES Act is bipartisan, bicameral legislation that was included as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic Inflation Reduction Act. This bill helps lower energy costs for Americans and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while also investing in the workforce, Welch's office said in a release.