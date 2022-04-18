BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman was back in court Monday after failing to attend a diversion program ordered earlier this year as part of a plea deal on felony charges of identity theft, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and false pretenses with an intent to defraud.
Sarah Palazzo, 39, pleaded not guilty to the 2019 charges when she was first arraigned. On Jan. 27, 2022, she agreed to attend a diversion program to have the charges dismissed. As of March 8, she had failed to complete the program and was summoned to appear in court on Monday.
According to court filings, Palazzo's grandfather was hospitalized on Nov. 22, 2018, and Palazzo was declared his Health Care Power of Attorney. During his hospitalization, Palazzo came into possession of his wallet, which contained his Social Security Benefits E-Card.
Her grandfather, who was diagnosed with dementia, was transferred to the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington on Jan. 24, 2019. After his transfer, $1,068.69 was charged to his card, including ATM cash withdrawals, trips to Walmart and an online dating service. The charges ran from Jan. 24, 2019 to Feb. 7, 2019, and occurred in the states of Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The man's sister noticed suspicious charges and alerted authorities.
At the end of April 2019, now retired Det. Cpl. Christopher Lauzon of the Bennington Police Department was made aware of the situation, and found the e-card was being used in the three different states while Palazzo's grandfather was still hospitalized.
Lauzon spoke to Palazzo and she told the detective that her grandfather authorized all of the charges. During this conversation, Palazzo said he asked her to buy gifts for his nieces and nephews, as well as her children. She admitted that one of the charges was her own, but she had his permission.
She said that other charges were to pay for her grandfather's moving expenses, such as boxes and cleaning supplies, after he was transferred into the Veterans' Home and had to clear out his apartment.
Palazzo said the dating website charge was not hers. Upon further investigation, the dating site profile belonged to a “Sarah Smith” and the account used Palazzo’s phone number.
She also admitted that she got her grandfather to hand over $700 in cash. When in the hospital, she saw him with a “huge wad of money” and she got the hospital's social worker and psychiatrist to help her retrieve it.