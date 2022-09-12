BENNINGTON — A former Brattleboro man, who was on the run from federal authorities this year, has been indicted for a felony drug charge stemming from his arrest by Bennington Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations last month, records show.
Owin B. Thomas, 43, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Rutland on Sept. 7 for a charge of knowingly and intentionally possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl on Aug. 28 with intent to distribute the drugs, according to records in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Homeland Security Investigations and Bennington Police had developed information that Thomas, who had been wanted since March 8 on the federal warrant, was at a motel on Vermont 7A in Bennington on Aug. 28, records note. Drugs and cash reportedly were found during the arrest and that led to the new federal charge this month, officials said.
Federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle ordered Thomas held during an Aug. 29 hearing pending his removal to New York, where the federal warrant was pending. Thomas did not dispute he was the person named in the federal warrant.
Thomas, who stabbed a man in the face while living in Brattleboro in December 2017, is well known to police, officials said. Thomas was out on conditions from state court where he had been charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing case and for charges of possession of heroin and cocaine, records show.
The facial injuries were so severe that the victim had to be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. from the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, police said.
A state judge agreed to release Thomas on conditions, but ordered him to refrain from criminal behavior and not to buy, use or possess regulated drugs. He also was directed to stay out of Brattleboro starting July 18, 2018.
In less than a year, Thomas picked up two federal drug charges in Brattleboro and also failed to appear for a state court hearing, records show.
A federal judge in Vermont eventually sentenced Thomas to 38 months in prison in March 2020 for distributing fentanyl in Brattleboro in March 2019. Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said the penalty would be concurrent to any time imposed in state court.
Crawford told Thomas, who uses the street name “O,” that he would be on federal supervised release for three years once he was discharged from federal prison. He also was ordered to make $2,755 in restitution and to seek mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Crawford recommended Thomas serve the sentence at the federal facility in Devens, Mass., where he could “receive treatment for his long-standing psychological issues,” Crawford wrote.
Thomas, who had been given credit for nine months while in pre-trial detention, completed his federal sentence on July 3, 2021 and still had state time to complete until Oct. 21, 2021.
In February this year federal authorities in Vermont agreed to transfer supervision of Thomas to the Eastern District of New York, where he was expected to transition back into society at a Residential Reentry Center in Brooklyn. Within a month a federal arrest warrant was issued in New York for his reported failure to follow his conditions, records show.
It was unclear when Thomas would return to Vermont for arraignment on the new federal drug charge from Bennington.