TOWNSHEND — A plan to expand the emergency department at Grace Cottage Hospital is close to breaking ground.
The plan includes construction of a 250-square-foot canopy and a 1,050-square-foot addition to the building.
“We’re not increasing the number of exam rooms,” said Doug DiVello, president and CEO. “We’re doing this to improve customer satisfaction and customer service.”
The total cost of the project is $650,000, with $600,000 raised in total so far. Nearly $100,000 was raised for the project during this year’s Hospital Fair on Aug. 6.
“It’s such an incredible outpouring of community support, and we’re so appreciative of the generosity of everyone who contributed in any way to Fair Day, including our 200 volunteers who contributed over 2,300 hours of time to make the event such a success,” said DiVello.
DiVello noted that visits to the emergency department have increased just in the past two years, from 2,700 in 2020 to 3,470 so far this year.
“That’s a big number for a small hospital like Grace Cottage,” he said. “It’s very important to us that we have facilities that allow our providers, our nurses and our support staff, to be able to handle more patients and do it at the same level of customer satisfaction, customer service, and care quality that our community and patients depend on.”
The increase in demand could be related to a number of factors, he said, including the COVID-19 pandemic, new residents in the area and more people visiting the Green Mountain State.
The plans call for a new pedestrian entrance to the ED, as well as an entrance for patients who arrive via ambulance. The plans also include a separate intake area and a new waiting room and restroom.
“Currently, walk-in patients must sit in the public lobby to discuss the reason for their visit,” states a narrative submitted in the hospital’s Act 250 application. “They can see anyone brought in by ambulance, and they can see patients in the Safe Room, generally used for patients with mental health issues.”
The plans will also help Grace Cottage comply with federal policies and regulations related to patient privacy.
“When patients are being registered, they’ll be able to exchange that information with our registration staff and do it in a way that’s really private, so nobody can overhear with what’s being discussed,” said DiVello.
A triage room will be added for treating patients with minor issues and for initial assessment.
“In essence, this adds an additional treatment space that does not currently exist,” states the narrative. “This leaves the specially equipped treatment and trauma rooms clean and ready for more severe issues.”
DiVello said the hospital is working on a plan that will minimize the impact on its patients during construction.
“It may take us a little bit longer to do it that way, but it’s really important that nobody coming to Grace Cottage during the process will have any negative impact.”
The hospital has to apply for an Act 250 permit because it is tearing up a portion of its parking lot for the expansion, which might affect storm water runoff.
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before Thursday, Nov. 3, a party notifies the District 2 Environmental Commission in writing of an issue that requires a hearing.
To request party status and a hearing, download the form from nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form and email it to NRB.Act250Springfield@vermont.gov.
“We could not do this without the support of our community,” said DiVello. “We’re so incredibly grateful for for their generosity. This is their space. This is their emergency room. So they’re investing in something that belongs to them.”