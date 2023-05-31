BENNINGTON — Eric Goyette, acquitted in an almost identical case last summer, was found not guilty by a Bennington jury Wednesday on a single count of sexual assault without consent with a different individual.
Goyette was charged in January 2019 for the alleged New Year’s Eve 2018 sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman he was dating. In a one-day jury trial at the Bennington Courthouse, a jury of five men and seven women returned after just 30 minutes with their unanimous verdict, clearing Goyette for the second time in nine months of sexually assaulting an individual he was in a relationship with.
Goyette did not react to the verdict. Family members, who had been holding hands as the verdict was read, hugged and wiped tears as the decision came in. Sitting in the courtroom’s last row, the victim silently hung her head as supporters reached out for her.
Prosecutor Alexander Burke called just two witnesses in the state’s case — the alleged female victim and the police investigator in charge of the case. The female entered the courtroom in tears as she made her way to the witness stand, avoiding looking directly at Goyette sitting at the defense table.
The case was a classic he-said-she-said about whether consent was or was not granted. The alleged victim testified that Goyette, whom she was in an ongoing sexual relationship with, told him no after he allegedly asked her if he could perform a non-traditional sex act. Goyette, testifying on his behalf as the only defense witness, and wearing the same shirt as he did at his acquittal last summer, contradicted that of the alleged victim, saying that they had a discussion several weeks earlier about trying the sex act.
“She didn’t want to at the time,” Goyette admitted. “I thought she had possibly changed her mind after reading her “body language” that night.”
At the heart of the consent case was a video recording of a police interview with Goyette several days after the alleged incident. That interview seemed to leave room for doubt in the jury’s minds as it was unclear whether Goyette had asked permission, as investigators pressed him to admit, or if he tried the sex act without asking. Goyette never directly stated to police he asked that night, only muttering a vague “yeah” when pressed by investigators. The alleged victim testified that Goyette had asked her during consensual intercourse while waiting for the New Year’s Eve ball to drop on television. Both sides agreed that Goyette immediately stopped the sex act when the alleged victim “squirmed” in pain. The whole incident lasted just seconds.
“We are happy with the verdict,” one of Goyette’s family members told the Banner after the trial ended. Goyette refused to comment.
“No matter the verdict,” the alleged victim in the case said afterward, “I hope this gives other victims the courage to stand up for themselves. This was humiliating to me, being up there, but I am proud of myself for doing it.”
When asked about the outcome, she stated, “I know my truth, no matter what they say.”
Goyette was found not guilty by a jury in August 2022 of a nearly identical crime but with a different victim. The jury in his first trial returned with its verdict after less than an hour of deliberations — nearly the same timeframe as this new trial. According to testimony at that first trial, the victim alleged that Goyette sexually assaulted her in his North Bennington apartment, performing a non-traditional sex act on her while holding her down and stuffing a sock into her mouth.
Both sides testified Wednesday that an item of clothes was put in the alleged victim’s mouth to muffle the sound.
In his closing argument, Burke drove home the idea that, even if they had a conversation weeks earlier, Goyette still should be found guilty of the assault because he knew she had said no and there had been no further discussion. He also reminded the jury that Goyette had asked her to ‘be a good girl” so that he could get what he wanted.
“No is no,” Burke said.
Frederick Bragdon, Goyette’s defense attorney, countered in his closing that sexual behavior is more nuanced than it was being portrayed — that in this case, the alleged couple had an ongoing sexual relationship that possibly extended after she reported the assault to police, and that the victim might well have changed her mind after initially declining the sex act, creating room for doubt as to what might have happened.
“If you go back there,” Bragdon said to the jury, “and you go back and forth on whether there was consent, that’s reasonable doubt.”
Goyette faced a maximum penalty of life if he was found guilty on the single charge of sexual assault without consent. He was last seen walking out of the courthouse surrounded by family members.